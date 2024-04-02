India Proposes Lower GST on Hybrid Cars to Fuel Green Mobility Shift

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has recently proposed a significant cut in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for hybrid vehicles, marking a pivotal move towards enhancing India's green mobility. The proposal, aimed at reducing the GST on hybrid vehicles to 5% and on flex-fuel engines to 12%, is currently under the Finance Ministry's consideration. This initiative is part of a broader ambition to diminish India's reliance on imported fossil fuels and pivot to more sustainable transportation solutions.

Advertisment

Driving Towards Sustainability

India's current tax regime places hybrid vehicles under a high GST slab, making them less attractive to consumers despite their environmental benefits. Major auto manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Hyundai, have long advocated for a tax reduction on these vehicles. Gadkari's announcement has been met with optimism by the industry, as it could significantly boost the adoption of hybrid technology in the country. By proposing to slash GST rates, the government acknowledges the crucial role hybrid vehicles play in transitioning towards a cleaner automotive landscape.

Implications for the Auto Industry

Advertisment

The potential reduction in GST for hybrid cars could herald a new era for India's auto sector. A lower tax rate would not only make these vehicles more affordable for consumers but also encourage manufacturers to expand their hybrid offerings. This move is expected to accelerate India's shift away from petrol and diesel cars, aligning with Gadkari's vision of a fossil-fuel-free transport system in the future. Although no specific timeline has been set for the complete elimination of petrol and diesel vehicles, the minister highlighted that India currently spends a staggering ₹16 lakh crore on fossil fuel imports annually. Shifting to electrified propulsion technologies, including hybrids, is seen as a viable path to reducing this dependency.

Looking Ahead

The proposed tax adjustments are still pending approval from the Finance Ministry. However, the potential impacts on both the environment and India's economy are significant. Lowering GST on hybrid cars aligns with global initiatives to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore