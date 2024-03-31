Hyundai's 2024 Bonanza: 5 New Models Including Revamped Creta, Alcazar with ADAS, and More

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) gears up to redefine the Indian automotive landscape in 2024 with an ambitious rollout of five new models. The lineup promises technological advancements and aesthetic refinements, aiming to cater to a wide range of preferences and needs.

Revolutionizing Road Safety with ADAS

The spotlight shines brightly on the facelifted Hyundai Creta and Alcazar, both set to feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This move signifies Hyundai's commitment to enhancing road safety and driver convenience, marking a significant step forward in the integration of autonomous driving technologies in the Indian market. The Creta, with its new turbo petrol engine, is particularly poised to set a new benchmark in the SUV segment.

Performance Meets Style

Not lagging in performance and style, the new generation Verna is expected to debut a N Line variant. This version will boast a 1.5L turbo petrol engine along with visual upgrades that embody a sportier aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Tucson is set for a mid-life update, promising to retain its robust engine lineup while introducing cosmetic enhancements to refresh its appeal.

Electric Ambitions: The New Kona

Hyundai's electric ambitions are embodied in the new generation Hyundai Kona Electric. Slated for a transformative update, the model will feature larger dimensions, a novel regenerative braking system, and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to eco-friendly innovation and the burgeoning demand for electric vehicles in India.

As Hyundai prepares to navigate the future of mobility in 2024, these introductions reflect a blend of safety, style, and sustainability. With a keen eye on consumer trends and technological advancements, Hyundai is set to offer a compelling array of vehicles that promise to captivate the Indian market.