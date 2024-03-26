Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era Variant Faces Up To 8 Weeks Waiting Period

Despite the shrinking market share and reduced consumer demand for small cars, hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios continue to attract buyers in India. With its competitive pricing between ₹5.92 lakh and ₹8.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and a waiting period stretching up to eight weeks for its base variant, Era, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of hatchbacks. This information has been confirmed by a Hyundai dealership, highlighting the car's demand amidst the fierce competition from rivals like Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago.

Why the Long Wait?

The extended waiting period for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, especially for its base variant, Era, can be attributed to several factors. These include its affordability, a wide range of features, and the availability of both petrol and CNG bi-fuel versions. The waiting times vary across the country, influenced by factors such as regional preferences, colour choices, and more. This hatchback, available in four different trim options and eight colour options, caters to a broad spectrum of customers seeking upmarket features in a compact car.

Under the Hood

At the heart of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. It delivers a peak power of 68 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. For those looking for an economical ride, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also comes in a petrol and CNG bi-fuel version, offering increased mileage and range, thanks to its factory-fitted CNG kit.

Looking Ahead

As hatchbacks continue to hold a special place in the hearts of Indian consumers, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios stands out for its blend of affordability, features, and performance. The waiting period, while indicative of its popularity, also reflects the challenges automakers face in meeting consumer demand promptly. As Hyundai navigates through these challenges, the Grand i10 Nios remains a compelling choice for buyers looking for a practical and feature-packed hatchback.