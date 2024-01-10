en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Honda Unveils New Logo at CES 2024, Signals Shift to Electric Mobility

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Honda Unveils New Logo at CES 2024, Signals Shift to Electric Mobility

In a significant move towards eco-friendly mobility, Honda has revealed its new logo at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. A departure from the previous iteration last updated in 1981, the new emblem reflects Honda’s unwavering dedication to electric vehicles (EVs) and signifies a new era in the company’s history.

A Fresh Logo for a Greener Future

The updated ‘H’ logo, sleeker and more modern, aligns with Honda’s commitment to sustainable electric mobility. The design is less rigid, with the sides of the ‘H’ resembling two outstretched hands. This innovative approach represents the brand’s determination to meet the changing needs of consumers in the automotive market.

Unveiling at CES 2024

The new logo was unveiled at the 2024 CES, a platform renowned for showcasing technological innovation. The logo bears a resemblance to the original ‘H’ mark from the 1960s and was revealed alongside two new electric concepts: the Saloon and the Space-Hub. The redesigned emblem underscores Honda’s commitment to progress in the field of electric vehicles.

Logo Signifies Honda’s EV Commitment

The new logo, referred to as the ‘H mark,’ has been intended for exclusive use on Honda’s next-generation EVs. It embodies the brand’s commitment to the electrification of their fleet. In the same vein, Honda announced the Honda 0 Series, a global EV series emphasizing thin, light, and wise principles. The series, including the Saloon and Space Hub, will feature sustainable materials, advanced driver assistive systems, connected technologies, and a novel design philosophy called ‘The Art of Resonance.’

In the words of Honda’s CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, the brand is focused on building lean, efficient battery-powered driving machines, signifying a transformative period for the brand. The new logo is more than a design choice—it is a declaration of Honda’s readiness to compete and thrive in the EV market.

0
Automotive
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
58 mins ago
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
In an unexpected turn of events, STMicroelectronics, popularly known as STM, has rolled out an extensive reorganization plan designed to streamline its structure. The shift from three product groups to two will take effect from February 5, 2024. This restructure is a part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the company’s diverse product and
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
2 hours ago
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
2 hours ago
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
58 mins ago
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
1 hour ago
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
1 min
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
3 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
4 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
4 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
4 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
4 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
5 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
41 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app