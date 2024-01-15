en English
Automotive

Haval Reveals Second-Generation H9: A Blend of Retro Design and Modern Engineering

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Haval Reveals Second-Generation H9: A Blend of Retro Design and Modern Engineering

Chinese automaker Haval has pulled the curtains off its radical second-generation H9, set to hit the Chinese market later this year. The revamped H9 melds retro aesthetics and boxy design elements, akin to its kin in the Haval family – the Big Dog and Raptor. Additionally, it incorporates design cues from the Tank 300, another popular model from the automaker’s stable.

Unveiling a New Design Language

The new H9 manifests a stark divergence from the design philosophy of its predecessor. Though the manufacturer has been mum about the vehicle’s dimensions, industry insiders anticipate it to be marginally longer than the Big Dog and Raptor models, yet falling short of the length of the newly introduced Toyota Land Cruiser 300-rivaling H5.

Powertrain Specifications

Unlike many contemporaries veering towards electrification, the new H9 stays loyal to combustion engines. It will house two engine variants: a 2.4-litre turbodiesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter is expected to churn out a power output of 160 kW, mirroring the performance of the H5.

Off-roading Capabilities and Transmission Options

The new H9 is primed for off-road exploits, furnished with locking front and rear differentials and an off-road drive mode selector. It offers two transmission options: an eight-speed automatic for the petrol variant and a nine-speed automatic for the diesel iteration. This marks a shift from the original H9, which was sold in South Africa until 2022, equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

While the full details and pricing of the new H9 in China remain under wraps, it remains uncertain if the new model will be available in right-hand drive markets, like its predecessor. The unveiling of the second-generation H9 underscores Haval’s commitment to its SUV strategy for 2024 and beyond.

Automotive
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

