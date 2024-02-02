H.R. Owen Adds Lotus to Its Luxury Car Portfolio in the UK

Leading luxury automotive dealer group H.R. Owen has added Lotus to its portfolio of premium car brands, a move that signals a significant milestone in Lotus's history as it transitions to a fully electric fleet with the Emeya, an electric hyper GT. The expansion comes as the Norfolk-based marque rolls out its newest models such as the Evija, Emira, Eletre, and Emeya, all of which are still fresh in the market.

Strategic Expansion

The addition of Lotus is seen as a strategic alignment with H.R. Owen's vision of aligning with brands that push the boundaries of luxury and performance. The company has set up a new Lotus showroom in Hatfield, located at its multi-marque facility that also includes Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Bentley showrooms. This move is aimed at significantly improving Lotus brand visibility in the southeast of England.

Groundbreaking Models

The partnership includes introducing groundbreaking models like Evija, Emira, Eletre, and the newly unveiled Emeya to their discerning clientele. These models are expected to enhance H.R. Owen's reputation for offering a wide range of high-end vehicles.

Global Reputation

H.R. Owen has been recognized for excellence in its Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London and Lamborghini Manchester dealerships, which were named the best in the world by their respective manufacturers. This global recognition underscores the company's commitment to offering premium vehicles and exceptional customer service. The addition of Lotus to its portfolio is expected to further enhance H.R. Owen's global reputation.