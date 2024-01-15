en English
Automotive

Goodyear Unveils ElectricDrive 2 Tire at CES 2024: A New Milestone in EV Tire Technology

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
At CES 2024, Goodyear, a global tire manufacturing giant, dazzled the attendees with the unveiling of its innovative ElectricDrive 2 tire specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs). The tire stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to eco-friendly solutions, featuring a composition of at least 50% sustainable materials. The ElectricDrive 2 tire is available in 17 sizes, perfectly tailored to suit popular EV models like Tesla, Chevy, Ford, and Audi.

Striking the Perfect Balance

The ElectricDrive 2 tire, a product of meticulous research and aerodynamic optimization, excels in wet road grip and noise reduction. By improving rolling resistance, the tire enhances the efficiency and range of EVs. However, this tire is not designed solely for high-performance in extreme conditions, instead, it maintains a delicate balance between durability, traction, and rolling resistance, rendering it an ideal all-season tire.

Goodyear Sightline: A Leap Towards Advanced Tire Intelligence

Goodyear also announced its collaboration with ZF and TNO to develop Goodyear Sightline, a system engineered to augment vehicle performance and safety. This advanced tire intelligence technology is designed to detect hydroplaning early, providing recommendations and corrective measures. The integration of this tire data into ABS systems has the potential to drastically reduce braking distances, reinforcing road safety.

The Underrated Potential of Retread Tires

The article also shed light on the overlooked topic of retread tires. Despite their cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits, retreads are less popular in passenger vehicles due to misconceptions about safety, lack of awareness, and availability. Goodyear’s CEO highlighted the future potential of tire segmentation for EVs and the possibility of retread adoption in the consumer market.

The author of the article owns shares in several automotive and energy companies but explicitly clarifies that no investment advice is being offered.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

