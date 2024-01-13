en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Ford to Auction Special Mustang Dark Horse for Charity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Ford to Auction Special Mustang Dark Horse for Charity

In a move that ignites the fervor of car enthusiasts and philanthropists alike, Ford, in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson, is set to auction off the first 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, a significant milestone in the automotive industry. This model, as the first new performance nameplate introduced by Ford in over two decades, represents a leap in innovation, combining power, performance, and aesthetic appeal in equal measure.

Powerful Beast Beneath the Hood

Underpinning the Dark Horse’s prowess is the fourth-generation 5.0-liter V8 Coyote engine, a feat of engineering that brings a dual air-intake and throttle-body design to the table. Capable of churning out 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque, the engine is a testament to Ford’s dedication to delivering raw power and thrilling performance.

Complementing this potent engine is a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission that puts an emphasis on the unfiltered driving experience. For those who favor modern convenience, a ten-speed automatic transmission is also available as an optional feature.

A Symphony of Performance-Focused Features

The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse doesn’t merely rely on its engine for performance. It comes equipped with an array of features designed to elevate the driving experience to new heights. With a transmission oil cooler, engine oil cooler, and rear axle cooler, the car ensures optimal performance even under high-stress conditions.

The retuned chassis, heavy-duty front springs, Brembo six-piston brakes, and a MagneRide suspension ensure a smooth and controlled drive. Additionally, the Torsen rear slip differential and 19-inch wheels shod with Pirelli Trofeo RS tires provide superior grip and handling, offering drivers a car that is not just fast, but also remarkably agile.

Impeccable Aesthetics and Comfort

Inside, the Mustang Dark Horse is just as impressive. The interior is adorned with sporty Recaro seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a comprehensive digital instrument and touchscreen setup, which blend to create an atmosphere of both comfort and control. The Handling and Appearance packages provide both aesthetic enhancements and performance upgrades, including a lowered stance and additional downforce.

The exterior is cloaked in a unique Blue Ember Metallic paint, an exclusive feature that underscores the car’s special status and adds to its visual allure.

Auction for a Cause

The auction, scheduled for January 27, promises more than just the chance to own a unique and powerful vehicle. It also represents an opportunity to support a worthy cause. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research into type 1 diabetes.

In light of a previous auction where a 2024 Mustang GT fetched $590,000, it’s expected that the Mustang Dark Horse VIN 001 will also command a high price, making a significant contribution to JDRF’s noble cause.

0
Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
18 mins ago
Great Wall Motors Rolls Out First Locally Produced Electric Vehicle in Thailand
Great Wall Motors (GWM), a Chinese automobile manufacturer, celebrated the significant event of the first electric vehicle (EV) rolling off its production line in Thailand on Friday. This landmark event marks a significant development in the automotive industry as it signifies the first locally produced pure electric vehicle in Thailand. This development is a clear
Great Wall Motors Rolls Out First Locally Produced Electric Vehicle in Thailand
Gordon Fischer: The Mechanic with a Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens
1 hour ago
Gordon Fischer: The Mechanic with a Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens
Kia Philippines Announces Exciting New Deals for 2024
2 hours ago
Kia Philippines Announces Exciting New Deals for 2024
Brake Failure in Crane Truck Causes Major Accident in Russia
30 mins ago
Brake Failure in Crane Truck Causes Major Accident in Russia
Moroccan Automotive Sector Soars to New Heights in 2024
32 mins ago
Moroccan Automotive Sector Soars to New Heights in 2024
Transparent Material: A Game-Changer in Product Design
33 mins ago
Transparent Material: A Game-Changer in Product Design
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
8 seconds
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
22 seconds
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
39 seconds
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
1 min
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
1 min
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
1 min
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
2 mins
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
2 mins
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
30 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app