Ford to Auction Special Mustang Dark Horse for Charity

In a move that ignites the fervor of car enthusiasts and philanthropists alike, Ford, in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson, is set to auction off the first 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, a significant milestone in the automotive industry. This model, as the first new performance nameplate introduced by Ford in over two decades, represents a leap in innovation, combining power, performance, and aesthetic appeal in equal measure.

Powerful Beast Beneath the Hood

Underpinning the Dark Horse’s prowess is the fourth-generation 5.0-liter V8 Coyote engine, a feat of engineering that brings a dual air-intake and throttle-body design to the table. Capable of churning out 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque, the engine is a testament to Ford’s dedication to delivering raw power and thrilling performance.

Complementing this potent engine is a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission that puts an emphasis on the unfiltered driving experience. For those who favor modern convenience, a ten-speed automatic transmission is also available as an optional feature.

A Symphony of Performance-Focused Features

The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse doesn’t merely rely on its engine for performance. It comes equipped with an array of features designed to elevate the driving experience to new heights. With a transmission oil cooler, engine oil cooler, and rear axle cooler, the car ensures optimal performance even under high-stress conditions.

The retuned chassis, heavy-duty front springs, Brembo six-piston brakes, and a MagneRide suspension ensure a smooth and controlled drive. Additionally, the Torsen rear slip differential and 19-inch wheels shod with Pirelli Trofeo RS tires provide superior grip and handling, offering drivers a car that is not just fast, but also remarkably agile.

Impeccable Aesthetics and Comfort

Inside, the Mustang Dark Horse is just as impressive. The interior is adorned with sporty Recaro seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a comprehensive digital instrument and touchscreen setup, which blend to create an atmosphere of both comfort and control. The Handling and Appearance packages provide both aesthetic enhancements and performance upgrades, including a lowered stance and additional downforce.

The exterior is cloaked in a unique Blue Ember Metallic paint, an exclusive feature that underscores the car’s special status and adds to its visual allure.

Auction for a Cause

The auction, scheduled for January 27, promises more than just the chance to own a unique and powerful vehicle. It also represents an opportunity to support a worthy cause. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research into type 1 diabetes.

In light of a previous auction where a 2024 Mustang GT fetched $590,000, it’s expected that the Mustang Dark Horse VIN 001 will also command a high price, making a significant contribution to JDRF’s noble cause.