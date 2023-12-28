Ford Ranger Platinum: The Evolution of Utes from Workhorse to Family Transport

The evolution of utility vehicles, once synonymous with rugged labor, has taken a significant leap with the unveiling of the Ford Ranger Platinum. This latest addition to the Ranger lineup signifies a transition from being purely workhorses to upscale family transports. The Platinum model is a testament to the seamless blend of luxury and functionality, reflecting advancements in automotive design and technology.

Opulence meets Utility

The interior of the Ranger Platinum exemplifies opulence with ambient lighting, quilted leather, a heated steering wheel, and ventilated seats. The exterior, not to be outdone, features 20-inch alloy wheels, additional chrome accents, and a powered roller shutter for convenience. This ute is an epitome of luxury that caters to the modern family’s requirements.

Practical Solutions for Modern Needs

Despite its luxurious design, the Ranger Platinum does not compromise on practicality. It offers roof rails that double as roof racks and an adjustable sail plane, designed to accommodate longer loads. Additionally, the exterior zone lighting enhances its versatility, demonstrating Ford’s attention to the needs of today’s users.

Entertainment, Safety, and Performance

The Ford Ranger Platinum is equipped with a state-of-the-art 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and a 12-inch touchscreen for entertainment and navigation. Safety has been prioritized with nine airbags, including a center airbag, and advanced driver assist systems such as auto emergency braking and blind-spot warning. Propelling the vehicle is a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine delivering 184kW and 600Nm of torque, highlighting the Ranger Platinum’s robust performance capabilities.

While the ride might be less composed compared to an SUV and the lower profile tires could compromise comfort on rough terrains, the Ranger Platinum demonstrates off-road capabilities. Positioned against competitors like the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura V6, Toyota HiLux Rogue, and Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain, the Ranger Platinum holds its ground. Priced at roughly $86,000 drive-away with a warranty of five years and unlimited kilometers, it offers a luxurious and functional transport solution for modern families.