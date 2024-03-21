Ford Driving Skills for Life: Elevating SA Road Safety and Driver Awareness

Driving courses might evoke images of high-speed chases and precision maneuvering, yet Ford's Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) programme diverges from this path, focusing instead on cultivating a safer breed of driver. This initiative, birthed in 2003 through a collaboration between the Ford Motor Company Fund, the Governors Highway Safety Association, and a panel of safety experts, aims to arm drivers with critical skills often overlooked in conventional driving education.

Addressing Road Safety Challenges

South Africa's road safety statistics during peak holiday seasons paint a grim picture, with recent reports indicating a slight decrease in fatal crashes yet underscoring a persistent problem. Driving under the influence and distracted driving remain significant contributors to road accidents. Here, DSFL steps in as a beacon of hope, offering comprehensive training that tackles these issues head-on. The programme's curriculum, free of charge to participants, emphasizes hazard recognition, vehicle handling, and the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, among other key areas.

Driving Skills for Today's Challenges

The DSFL event, hosted at Cape Town's Killarney International Raceway, offers attendees the chance to experience the latest Ford Everest and Ranger models while learning critical driving skills. According to Derek Kirkby, Training Director at MasterDrive, the programme's unique approach not only enhances safety and cost-saving but also benefits the environment. Despite initial expectations of high-octane driving, participants quickly realize the course's focus on everyday driving safety, with many attendees expressing surprise at the new insights gained and their unawareness of certain unsafe driving practices.

A Commitment to Safer Roads

Kirkby highlights the pervasive issue of mobile device use while driving as a primary concern on South African roads. DSFL aims to shift driver behavior by illuminating the risks associated with such distractions and promoting more conscientious driving habits. Beyond improving individual driving skills, the course aspires to foster a culture of safety and consideration on the roads, ultimately contributing to a decrease in accidents and fatalities.

The Ford Driving Skills for Life programme not only equips drivers with essential skills but also instills a deeper awareness of road safety challenges. By addressing the root causes of accidents and encouraging responsible driving practices, DSFL plays a crucial role in shaping a safer future for all road users in South Africa.