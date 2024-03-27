Force Gurkha 5-Door Teaser Revealed: Set to Compete with Mahindra Thar in Mid-2024

Force Motors has officially teased the eagerly awaited Gurkha 5-door, positioning it as a direct competitor to the forthcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. This new variant builds upon the foundation of the currently available Gurkha 3-door, promising enhanced practicality without sacrificing its off-road prowess.

Design and Features

The teaser showcases a vehicle that retains the iconic boxy silhouette of the Gurkha line, but with a notable extension in its wheelbase and an additional pair of doors. This modification aims to improve passenger accessibility and comfort, especially for those seated in the rear. The design transition from the Gurkha 3-door to the 5-door variant involves significant upgrades, including roll-down windows to replace the previous model's side-facing large rear windows, a move likely to be welcomed by passengers. Spy shots have also hinted at aesthetic updates like a revised front grille and squarer headlamps.

Interior and Comfort Enhancements

Inside, the Gurkha 5-door is expected to remain largely true to its predecessor, albeit with key adjustments to cater to family buyers. A second row of bench seats or captain chairs is anticipated, along with increased boot space for better storage solutions. Force Motors is also likely to incorporate additional creature comforts to make the 5-door variant more appealing for daily use and long journeys, enhancing its appeal as a family-friendly off-roader.

Performance and Launch Expectations

Under the hood, the Gurkha 5-door is expected to retain the 2.6-litre four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine from its 3-door counterpart, delivering 91 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine will be coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission, with options for both rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations, ensuring its capabilities off the beaten path. With a strategic launch anticipated around mid-2024, pricing and positioning will play a crucial role in its market performance, especially given its direct rivalry with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door.

As the automotive industry eagerly anticipates the arrival of these two off-road behemoths, the Force Gurkha 5-door is set to ignite a fascinating duel with the Mahindra Thar 5-door. This rivalry promises to redefine expectations for off-road capable family vehicles, blending rugged functionality with everyday usability. The eventual winner of this contest will likely be decided by the consumers' preference for design, comfort, performance, and value for money.