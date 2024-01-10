en English
Automotive

Experts Unveil Efficient Car Heating Tips for Biting Cold Weather

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Experts Unveil Efficient Car Heating Tips for Biting Cold Weather

As the winter season intensifies, drivers across the globe are grappling with the icy challenge of heating up their vehicles in sub-zero temperatures. Every morning, the ritual of getting into a frosty car and enduring the wait for warmth can be a test of patience. But fret not, for the experts have unveiled some practical tips to expedite the process of heating up cars, making your frosty mornings just a bit more bearable.

Challenging Conventional Wisdom

A common practice among drivers is to start their vehicles early, allowing them to warm up before the day’s commute begins. However, a novel and potentially quicker method has been put forward by the Trusted Automotive Professionals (TAP). In a recent blog post, TAP recommended an approach that might appear counterintuitive at first: turn the temperature setting in your car to cold and switch off the fan as part of the initial warming-up process.

Expert Tips to Efficient Car Heating

Seb Goldin, CEO of RED Driving School, has shared a series of efficient car heating tips to help motorists warm up their cars without causing any damage to their engines in the biting cold. Goldin cautions against revving the engine, a common but potentially harmful practice. Instead, he advises drivers to check engine fluids regularly and replace weak batteries ahead of the cold spell. Goldin also provides tips for preserving battery life and preventing corrosion on the battery clamps and cables.

Maximizing EV Range and Battery Life

The icy months of winter can be particularly challenging for electric vehicle (EV) owners due to the impact of cold temperatures on battery life and EV range. The experts suggest smart pre-conditioning, minimizing energy usage for heating and air conditioning, planning efficient routes, utilizing regenerative braking, and maintaining optimal tire pressure to ensure maximum efficiency during the winter season.

Finally, a common issue that drivers face in cold weather is the car heater blowing cold air. This can be due to issues with the thermostat, heater core, and blend door. The experts recommend flushing the system and cleaning clogged parts to ensure efficient car heating.

As we navigate through the frosty days of winter, these expert tips can serve as a guide to ensure a warm and comfortable journey, sparing us the chill of the cold mornings.

Automotive Weather
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

