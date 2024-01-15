Expert Mechanic Advises Drivers on Winter Car Care to Avoid Costly Damages

Drivers are being warned to rinse grit and salt off their cars during winter to prevent costly damage. As freezing temperatures and snowfall hit, grit vans are dispatched to salt the roads, preventing them from icing over. However, this salt, while a boon for road safety, can become a bane for vehicles when the weather clears. Expert mechanic, Scotty Kilmer, has taken to TikTok to stress the importance of washing vehicles when the sun is out and temperatures rise.

The Threat of Salt and Grit

As ice melts, the resulting mix of water and salt creates an acidic solution. This can harm the paintwork and metal bodywork of vehicles, leading to scratching and rust. Scotty Kilmer emphasized on the necessity of washing the underside of cars to protect components such as the differential and axles from damage. Such damage could result in expensive repairs or part replacements.

Cost-Effective Car Care

Kilmer suggests using a pressure washer or visiting a touchless car wash. Both of these options are economically viable when compared to the potential costs of repairs. An automatic car wash costs around £6.30 on average, according to data firm Nimble Fins.

Additional Winter Driving Tips

Besides the rinsing advice, the article shares other tips for drivers in snowy conditions. Another savvy driver shared a 30p hack for de-icing windscreens. An AA expert also recommended essential items to keep in cars during snowy conditions. These include an ice scraper, de-icer, torch, fully charged phone, in-car phone charger, spare road atlas, sunglasses, first aid kit, extra warm clothes, a hi-vis jacket, reflective warning triangles, and jump leads.