Electric Vehicles Disrupting Century-Old Auto Supply Chain

In a seismic shift that is restructuring the very foundations of the automotive industry, electric vehicles (EVs) are challenging the century-old supply chain built around internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. As per the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Supplier Study, revenues from ICE components, including fuel and exhaust systems, are slated to plummet by 44% by 2027. In stark contrast, the revenues for electric drivetrains, batteries, and fuel cells are projected to skyrocket by a whopping 245%. This shift is not just about the changing types of parts needed, but also a significant reduction in the volume of powertrain parts required, given that an ICE powertrain is made up of roughly 2,000 parts, while an EV powertrain has barely 20 components.

Adapting to Change: The Rise of Giga Casting

Automakers are adapting to these transformations through innovative techniques, such as giga casting, a process popularized by Tesla. Giga casting allows for the production of large vehicle sections in a single process, replacing the need for an assembly of numerous smaller parts. This shift is leading to a major reconfiguration of the supply chain, impacting suppliers worldwide, from small family-owned businesses to multinational corporations like Bosch, Denso, Magna, and ZF.

The Impact on Larger and Smaller Suppliers

As the industry evolves, larger companies are either divesting their ICE divisions or gradually winding them down to focus on the burgeoning EV market. However, smaller suppliers face the predicament of limited capital, which impedes their ability to pivot as smoothly. Their survival hinges on their core competencies and their capacity to innovate amidst the industry-wide metamorphosis.

Case Study: The Fragility of the Supply Chain

An illustrative case of the evolving dynamics is the challenges encountered by Seres, an automobile company, due to a component shortage affecting Huawei’s MDC 810, a crucial unit for smart electric vehicles’ advanced driver assistance systems. The shortage caused production hiccups and delivery delays for several car models, underscoring the fragile interdependencies within the automotive supply chain. The ripple effects of this shortage were felt by companies like Changan Auto and Chery, which were compelled to compensate customers for the inconvenience caused, marking a stark departure from the traditional auto industry practices.