Automotive

Electric Crossovers Challenge Gasoline-Powered SUV in a Thrilling Drag Race

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Electric Crossovers Challenge Gasoline-Powered SUV in a Thrilling Drag Race

The world of automobiles is witnessing an electrifying revolution, with both old industry stalwarts and emerging players vying to outperform each other. The stage was set for an adrenaline-fueled competition between some of the most potent electric crossovers and a performance-oriented gasoline-powered SUV. On one side were the all-electric Kia EV6 GT, the Genesis GV60 Performance, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. On the other, stood the BMW X4M Competition, a symbol of the internal combustion engine (ICE) generation.

Setting the Pace with Electric Power

Each of the three electric crossovers boasted all-wheel drive and boasted over 400 horsepower. The race started by pitting them against each other, focusing on their zero to sixty times and quarter-mile times. Leading the pack was the Kia EV6 GT, with its dual-motor setup outputting a remarkable 576 horsepower. It sprinted from rest to sixty in a mere 3.1 seconds. Hot on its heels was the Genesis GV60 Performance, wielding 483 horsepower and reaching the sixty-mark in 3.5 seconds. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, with its 480 horsepower, was the slowest of the trio, reaching sixty in 3.6 seconds.

The ICE Challenger

Following this electrifying round, the winner faced off against the BMW X4M Competition, an ICE vehicle embodying 503 horsepower. This mechanical beast could surge from zero to sixty in under four seconds, presenting a formidable challenge to its electric counterpart.

Electric Crossovers: The Dawn of a New Era

In another development, Nissan unveiled a performance variant of its all-electric crossover, the Nissan Ariya Nismo. Exclusive to the Japanese market, this variant boasts a 10 percent higher peak output, special tuning, an exclusive driving mode, and chassis components harmoniously working with e-4ORCE electric-drive four-wheel-control technology. Two configurations of the Ariya Nismo will be offered, one producing 362 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, and the other developing 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. The Chevy Blazer EV SS, with its impressive 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque, is posed as a potential competitor in the North American market.

The world awaits the results of these thrilling races, a testament to the burgeoning prowess of electric vehicles in a traditionally ICE-dominated domain. As the dust settles, viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts and predictions in the comment section, fostering a global dialogue around the future of mobility.

Automotive
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

