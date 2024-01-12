Driving Instructor Advocates for Reform in Guernsey’s Driving License Laws

Guernsey’s driving license laws have sparked controversy, as they currently allow new residents to drive legally on a full foreign driving license for a year, irrespective of whether they pass the local driving test or not. This regulation has triggered a call for legal reforms from Dave Sheppard, a veteran driving instructor who asserts that it poses a safety risk and is unjust.

The Controversial Driving License Law

Under Guernsey’s existing laws, new settlers are granted a one-year grace period during which they can drive legally using their foreign driving license, even if they fail the island’s driving test multiple times. After a year, they are required to switch to a Guernsey driving license, necessitating passing a theory and practical test. This becomes contentious when a person fails the driving test yet continues to drive legally on their foreign license until the expiry of the grace period.

A Call for Change

Driving instructor Dave Sheppard has voiced his concerns over the current law, calling for immediate reforms. Sheppard believes that the law’s current form could potentially jeopardize road safety and is inherently inequitable.

The Challenges of New Residents

The story of Dilip Kumar, who migrated to Guernsey from India in 2019, underscores the difficulties new residents encounter. Kumar has spent approximately 6,000 on driving lessons and tests, failing the practical test twice and now preparing for his third attempt. This highlights the stark differences between Guernsey’s driving tests and those of other nations such as India, where the process is deemed simpler and not conducted on actual roads.

Official Stance

Colin Le Page, Lead Officer for Guernsey’s Traffic and Highway Services, clarified that residents are allowed to take the tests as many times as required within the grace period. If they fail to pass within the year, they must drive with a Guernsey provisional license under supervision.