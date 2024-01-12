en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Driving Instructor Advocates for Reform in Guernsey’s Driving License Laws

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:26 am EST
Driving Instructor Advocates for Reform in Guernsey’s Driving License Laws

Guernsey’s driving license laws have sparked controversy, as they currently allow new residents to drive legally on a full foreign driving license for a year, irrespective of whether they pass the local driving test or not. This regulation has triggered a call for legal reforms from Dave Sheppard, a veteran driving instructor who asserts that it poses a safety risk and is unjust.

The Controversial Driving License Law

Under Guernsey’s existing laws, new settlers are granted a one-year grace period during which they can drive legally using their foreign driving license, even if they fail the island’s driving test multiple times. After a year, they are required to switch to a Guernsey driving license, necessitating passing a theory and practical test. This becomes contentious when a person fails the driving test yet continues to drive legally on their foreign license until the expiry of the grace period.

A Call for Change

Driving instructor Dave Sheppard has voiced his concerns over the current law, calling for immediate reforms. Sheppard believes that the law’s current form could potentially jeopardize road safety and is inherently inequitable.

The Challenges of New Residents

The story of Dilip Kumar, who migrated to Guernsey from India in 2019, underscores the difficulties new residents encounter. Kumar has spent approximately 6,000 on driving lessons and tests, failing the practical test twice and now preparing for his third attempt. This highlights the stark differences between Guernsey’s driving tests and those of other nations such as India, where the process is deemed simpler and not conducted on actual roads.

Official Stance

Colin Le Page, Lead Officer for Guernsey’s Traffic and Highway Services, clarified that residents are allowed to take the tests as many times as required within the grace period. If they fail to pass within the year, they must drive with a Guernsey provisional license under supervision.

0
Automotive
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
13 mins ago
Philippines Braces for Fuel Price Hike Amidst Talks of Major Investment in Modern Jeepney Production
In a move that is set to affect Filipino motorists, an increase in diesel and kerosene prices has been forecasted for the upcoming week. This is happening at a time when a proposal for the government to increase the subsidy for the purchase of modern jeepneys is on the table. Adding to this, E-Francisco Motors
Philippines Braces for Fuel Price Hike Amidst Talks of Major Investment in Modern Jeepney Production
Bi-directional Power Transfer: The Future of Electric Vehicles
1 hour ago
Bi-directional Power Transfer: The Future of Electric Vehicles
Benling Ordered to Compensate Rs 10 Lakh Following Electric Scooter Battery Explosion
1 hour ago
Benling Ordered to Compensate Rs 10 Lakh Following Electric Scooter Battery Explosion
GAC Group in the Era of Electrification: Rising Revenue, Falling Profits, and the Road Ahead
54 mins ago
GAC Group in the Era of Electrification: Rising Revenue, Falling Profits, and the Road Ahead
Lucid Group Announces Major Recall of Luxury Electric Sedans Due to Potentially Defective Coolant Heaters
57 mins ago
Lucid Group Announces Major Recall of Luxury Electric Sedans Due to Potentially Defective Coolant Heaters
Dramatic Crash in Fishponds: BMW SUV Overturns, No Injuries Reported
59 mins ago
Dramatic Crash in Fishponds: BMW SUV Overturns, No Injuries Reported
Latest Headlines
World News
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
48 seconds
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
The Power of Rally Hosts in Taiwan's Electrifying Election Landscape
2 mins
The Power of Rally Hosts in Taiwan's Electrifying Election Landscape
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
4 mins
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
5 mins
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
6 mins
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
8 mins
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
9 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
9 mins
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
11 mins
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app