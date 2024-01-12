Day Two of CES 2024: Technology Giants, EV Concepts, and Accessibility Innovations

Unfolding its second day, CES 2024 continued to dazzle attendees with a cavalcade of cutting-edge technology announcements and demonstrations. Among the tech giants, Google took center stage with its ‘Better Together’ theme, aimed at enhancing inter-device software functionality. A significant highlight was Google’s collaboration with Samsung, pooling their resources to combine and rebrand their sharing features into Quick Share.

Google’s Integration and Expansion

The ‘Better Together’ initiative extends beyond simple sharing features. Google has enabled Chromecast support for TikTok videos, transforming the short-video experience on larger screens. The tech giant is also incorporating its apps into select models of Ford, Nissan, and Lincoln vehicles. In an impressive extension, Android Auto is set to communicate electric vehicle battery levels to Google Maps, optimizing route planning with timely recharge stops.

The Future of Electric Vehicles

In the realm of electric vehicles, Honda and Hyundai stole the show. Honda unveiled its new EV concepts, the Saloon and Space Hub, announcing plans to release a model based on the Saloon for North American markets by 2026. Meanwhile, Hyundai showcased an updated S-A2 Air Taxi, an electric vehicle designed for short urban trips and offering a cruising speed of 120mph.

Smart Home Innovations and Mobile Technology

Amazon entered the smart home race by adopting the Matter standard for Casting, although it will not support Chromecast or Apple AirPlay. Other smart home innovations included new security features like face-scanning and palm-reading door locks and smart outdoor lighting by Nanoleaf. The world of grilling got smarter too with the introduction of the Weber Searwood smart grill. In the mobile technology sector, the Clicks iPhone keyboard case and the Rabbit R1, an AI-powered assistant device, gained the spotlight.

Accessibility Takes the Front Seat

CES 2024 also highlighted various accessibility products, reflecting the tech industry’s growing focus on inclusivity. These included the OrCam Hear system for those with hearing loss, the GyroGlove for people with hand tremors, and the Mouthpad, which allows control of devices using your tongue. The Audio Radar system has been updated to provide visual cues for gamers with hearing impairments.

As CES 2024 approaches its finale, anticipation builds for the Engadget team’s announcement of the Best of CES awards, set to highlight the most impressive innovations of this year’s event.