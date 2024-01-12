en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Day Two of CES 2024: Technology Giants, EV Concepts, and Accessibility Innovations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Day Two of CES 2024: Technology Giants, EV Concepts, and Accessibility Innovations

Unfolding its second day, CES 2024 continued to dazzle attendees with a cavalcade of cutting-edge technology announcements and demonstrations. Among the tech giants, Google took center stage with its ‘Better Together’ theme, aimed at enhancing inter-device software functionality. A significant highlight was Google’s collaboration with Samsung, pooling their resources to combine and rebrand their sharing features into Quick Share.

Google’s Integration and Expansion

The ‘Better Together’ initiative extends beyond simple sharing features. Google has enabled Chromecast support for TikTok videos, transforming the short-video experience on larger screens. The tech giant is also incorporating its apps into select models of Ford, Nissan, and Lincoln vehicles. In an impressive extension, Android Auto is set to communicate electric vehicle battery levels to Google Maps, optimizing route planning with timely recharge stops.

The Future of Electric Vehicles

In the realm of electric vehicles, Honda and Hyundai stole the show. Honda unveiled its new EV concepts, the Saloon and Space Hub, announcing plans to release a model based on the Saloon for North American markets by 2026. Meanwhile, Hyundai showcased an updated S-A2 Air Taxi, an electric vehicle designed for short urban trips and offering a cruising speed of 120mph.

Smart Home Innovations and Mobile Technology

Amazon entered the smart home race by adopting the Matter standard for Casting, although it will not support Chromecast or Apple AirPlay. Other smart home innovations included new security features like face-scanning and palm-reading door locks and smart outdoor lighting by Nanoleaf. The world of grilling got smarter too with the introduction of the Weber Searwood smart grill. In the mobile technology sector, the Clicks iPhone keyboard case and the Rabbit R1, an AI-powered assistant device, gained the spotlight.

Accessibility Takes the Front Seat

CES 2024 also highlighted various accessibility products, reflecting the tech industry’s growing focus on inclusivity. These included the OrCam Hear system for those with hearing loss, the GyroGlove for people with hand tremors, and the Mouthpad, which allows control of devices using your tongue. The Audio Radar system has been updated to provide visual cues for gamers with hearing impairments.

As CES 2024 approaches its finale, anticipation builds for the Engadget team’s announcement of the Best of CES awards, set to highlight the most impressive innovations of this year’s event.

0
Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
4 mins ago
Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future
As the sun set on the second day of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, a flurry of tech revelations and product announcements emerged, demonstrating the rapid and relentless pace of technological evolution. Google, Samsung, Honda, and Amazon were among the tech heavyweights who unveiled new developments, creating ripples of anticipation for consumers and industry experts
Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future
Detroit Auto Show Returns to January Slot in 2025
2 hours ago
Detroit Auto Show Returns to January Slot in 2025
Detroit Auto Show Returns to Traditional January Timing in 2025
2 hours ago
Detroit Auto Show Returns to Traditional January Timing in 2025
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas
4 mins ago
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas
Kranpunkten Boosts Fleet with Ruthmann Hybrid Platforms Amid High Demand
1 hour ago
Kranpunkten Boosts Fleet with Ruthmann Hybrid Platforms Amid High Demand
Detroit Auto Show Returns to Original January Timeframe Amidst Industry-Wide Challenges
2 hours ago
Detroit Auto Show Returns to Original January Timeframe Amidst Industry-Wide Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
1 min
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
2 mins
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
3 mins
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
3 mins
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
4 mins
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
6 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
9 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
11 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
13 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app