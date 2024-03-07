Danny Truitt's Quest for the Ultimate '68 Mustang GT Collection: Unveiling the Rare 428 Cobra Jet Coupe

For many, the dream of owning a high school sweetheart car fades into the realm of nostalgia. Not for Danny Truitt, whose passion for his '68 Mustang GT fastback from his high school days in the '80s has only evolved. Today, Truitt's automotive ardor encompasses a unique mission: to own 1968 Mustang GTs in each of the three available body styles - a dream that recently led him to restore a rare '68 GT coupe equipped with the 428 Cobra Jet option, a vehicle that had once seemed unattainable.

Advertisment

Discovery and Restoration

Danny's journey to acquiring the '681⁄2 Mustang GT coupe began unexpectedly at the Carlisle All Ford Nationals in the early 2000s. It was here that he first laid eyes on the car, only to rediscover it years later through a chance encounter that would eventually allow him to purchase it. Despite the car's rust and missing original drivetrain, a Marti Report confirmed its rarity and original specifications, igniting Danny's resolve to restore it. Over the years, Danny painstakingly collected parts, leveraging his extensive network and the knowledge of fellow enthusiasts to bring the coupe back to its former glory.

The Restoration Process

Advertisment

The restoration of the '681⁄2 Mustang GT coupe was no small feat. It required not just a hunt for date-correct parts, but also a dedication to authenticity and detail that few possess. Danny's efforts were supported by skilled professionals and fellow Mustang aficionados who shared his passion. The car needed extensive bodywork, which was meticulously performed, and Danny's commitment to using NOS sheetmetal and date-correct components ensured the car's authenticity. The result is a beautifully restored Mustang that maintains its original appearance while hiding a significantly more powerful engine under its hood.

Under the Hood: A Modern Powerhouse

While the exterior of the '681⁄2 Mustang GT coupe might deceive with its stock appearance, under the hood lies a beast. Danny opted for a 428CJ-based stroker engine, expertly built to balance performance with a semblance of originality. The engine, boasting over 500 horsepower, transforms the driving experience without detracting from the car's classic appeal. This powerhouse, coupled with a modern transmission and suspension upgrades, ensures that Danny's Mustang is not just a showpiece but a thrilling ride.

Danny Truitt's journey from a high school Mustang enthusiast to the custodian of a rare '681⁄2 Mustang GT coupe embodies a blend of nostalgia, determination, and automotive passion. His story highlights the enduring allure of classic cars and the lengths to which enthusiasts will go to preserve and enjoy them. Danny's '68 Mustang GT collection, especially the restored coupe, stands as a testament to the timeless appeal of these iconic vehicles and the personal stories they carry.