Colorado DMV Approves Record Number of Personalized License Plates Amid Surge in Applications

In the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles' (DMV) annual review of personalized license plate requests, the year 2023 has seen an unprecedented number of approvals. The DMV gave a green light to a whopping 60,000 applications, effectively doubling the previous year's count. While a significant increase, this surge came with its fair share of rejections. Over 1,000 proposed configurations were turned down, primarily due to their offensive content.

Advertisment

Record-breaking Approvals Amid Increased Demand

Personalized license plates have seen a notable surge in popularity in Colorado. The 60,000 approvals of 2023 starkly contrast with the nearly 30,000 of the preceding year. What has driven this substantial increase remains uncertain, although the personalized nature of these plates brings a unique touch to vehicle ownership, potentially fueling the demand.

Offensive Content Leads to Rejections

Advertisment

Despite the significant number of approvals, not all applications made the cut. Over 1,000 proposed plate configurations were denied by the Colorado DMV. The main reason behind these rejections was the inclusion of foul, lewd, or rude content. This adherence to decency standards underscores the DMV's commitment to maintaining a respectful public space, even in the realm of vehicle personalization.

The Cost of Personalization

Obtaining a personalized license plate in Colorado comes with an additional cost. The DMV charges an extra $60 on top of the standard vehicle registration fees. This extra charge is a small price to pay for those looking to add a personal touch to their vehicles, as evidenced by the surge in applications this past year.

Following the review, the Colorado DMV made the full list of approved and denied requests available to the public on January 19, 2024. This level of transparency offers a window into the process behind personalized plate approvals and the standards upheld by the DMV.