Classic Triumph TR Sports Cars Take Over Alexandra: 78 Beauties Showcase at Pioneer Park

Last week, Alexandra's Pioneer Park turned into a haven for classic car enthusiasts as 78 Triumph TR sports cars, spanning decades of British automotive craftsmanship, went on display. Central Otago District Councillor Martin McPherson, a car aficionado, inaugurated the event, praising the stunning assembly of vehicles. The TR Register New Zealand National Weekend, dedicated to celebrating the iconic Triumph TR vehicles, attracted participants from across the country, including Steph and Murray Booth from Auckland, who showcased their 1973 Triumph TR6, a testament to the vehicle's enduring appeal.

Historic Wheels in Motion

The Triumph TR series, famed for its performance and design, was produced between the 1950s and 1986, becoming a symbol of British sports car excellence. The Alexandra event, marking its southernmost occurrence, not only celebrated these classic cars but also fostered a sense of community among owners. The weekend included a scenic drive through Maniototo, allowing participants to experience the thrill of navigating Central Otago's landscapes in their prized vehicles.

A Journey Through Time

The Booths' 1973 Triumph TR6, with its distinctive magenta paintwork, embodies the spirit of the 1970s. Having purchased the car in London and shipped it to New Zealand, it underwent a revival after three decades in storage. This story of restoration highlights the passion and dedication within the Triumph TR community. Furthermore, the event featured the Devereux, a country-length rally inspired by Triumph owner Malcolm Devereux, showcasing the adventurous spirit of the Triumph TR enthusiasts.

Community and Camaraderie

Ian Ramage, the organizer of the Alexandra national weekend, noted this year's record attendance, underscoring the growing interest and affection for these vintage models. The event not only celebrates automotive history but also builds lasting friendships among participants, united by their love for the Triumph TR. This gathering illustrates how classic car events can transcend mere exhibitions, fostering a vibrant community bound by shared passions and experiences.