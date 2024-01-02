en English
Automotive

Classic Meets Future: The Datsun 240Z Reinvented

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Classic Meets Future: The Datsun 240Z Reinvented

The iconic Datsun 240Z, a symbol of automotive history, has undergone a transformative metamorphosis, emerging as a modern classic that deftly blends heritage with innovation. The creative force behind this stunning reinvention is a collaboration between acclaimed designer Ash Thorp, known for his work on the Batmobile in the 2022 film “The Batman,” and Carlos Pecino of Make Haste Corp.

Revitalizing the Exterior

The exterior of the Datsun 240Z exudes a futuristic aesthetic that subtly complements its classic form. Adorned in matte black, the car features a host of modern design elements, such as side cameras replacing traditional mirrors, and a large rear diffuser. These features, along with BBS multi-spoke alloys and carbon fiber wheel caps, contribute to an aggressive stance that echoes the Batmobile, a nod to Thorp’s previous work.

Power Meets Innovation

The heart of this revitalized Datsun 240Z is a high-performance electric Tesla powertrain. This replaces the classic 2.4-liter inline-six engine, producing a whopping 401 horsepower. Despite this significant boost in power, the car maintains an overall weight of approximately 2,500 pounds, striking a balance between performance and agility.

Revolutionizing the Interior

Within the car is a radically redesigned cabin that redefines modern luxury. The custom layout features digital displays and a steering column repurposed from a Chevy Equinox, demonstrating a thoughtful blend of style and function. This fusion of heritage and high-tech encapsulates the spirit of the revamped Datsun 240Z, offering a captivating glimpse into the future of classic car redesign.

Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

