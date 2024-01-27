Citroen Introduces New Shine Variant of e-C3 Electric Hatchback in India

French automobile manufacturer Citroen has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India with the launch of the new Shine variant of its e-C3 hatchback. With a distinctive design and enhanced features, the e-C3 Shine is priced at Rs. 13.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and aims to strengthen Citroen's foothold in the rapidly growing Indian EV market.

Design and Features

The e-C3 Shine is immediately recognizable with its sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, and a sleek grille. The wide air-dam, raked windscreen, and roof rails add to the vehicle's distinctive aesthetic. The e-C3 also includes 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and indicator-mounted ORVMs, which give it a modern and sporty look. The vehicle's rear features unique wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler, adding to its standout design.

Performance and Charging

The e-C3 Shine sticks to its roots in terms of its powertrain. It houses a front-axle-mounted electric motor, paired with a 29.2kWh battery pack. This combination delivers a power output of 56hp and 143Nm of torque. In terms of range, the e-C3 Shine can cover up to 320km on a single charge. Charging the e-C3 Shine isn't a time-consuming task either. Using a standard 15 amp plug point, the vehicle can be fully charged in 10.5 hours. However, with a DC fast charger, this charging time is significantly reduced to just 57 minutes for an 80% charge.

Advanced Features

One standout feature of the e-C3 Shine is its "E-Toggle" automatic gearbox. This advanced drivetrain stands in contrast to the standard stick-type gearbox of its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterparts. The e-C3 Shine also includes an advanced regenerative braking system. This ‘One-Pedal’ driving feature not only provides a unique driving experience but also helps in extending the vehicle's range by recovering energy during braking.