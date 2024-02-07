Chicago Auto Show 2024: A Confluence of Design, Technology, and Innovation

The largest auto exhibition in the United States, the Chicago Auto Show, is poised to unveil its latest collection of automobiles, underscoring design and technology. The Concept and Technology Garage promises a glimpse into the future of automotive innovation. Despite being confined to a single showroom this year, the event doesn't fall short on showcasing groundbreaking vehicles.

Exemplifying Horsepower and Innovation

The 7th generation Mustang GT emerges as a star with its powerful 486 horsepower 5-liter V-8 engine and an optional remote rev feature. Volkswagen makes a statement with the introduction of the ID.7, its maiden all-electric premium midsize sedan. Alongside the ID.7, Volkswagen's ID. Buzz also makes its Chicago debut. The Nissan Ariya, having completed an impressive expedition from the North to the South Pole, retains its original power train and interior while featuring colossal tires and a robust suspension system.

The Evolution of Auto Safety

Ford leaps forward in safety innovation with its Bronco equipped with an advanced Help System. This system enhances safety by triggering quicker flashing hazards and digitally notifying other drivers in the event of an accident.

New Faces and Notable Absences

Among the new exhibitors, Mazda marks its return after a five-year gap. Electric vehicle pioneers Tesla and Lucid are also making their inaugural appearances at the show. Despite the absence of Stellantis brands like Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Fiat, Ford fills the void with its Bronco Built Wild test track.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show

The show, scheduled from February 10 to 19 at McCormick Place, will have varying closing times that visitors can find on the show's website. Sponsors include Cars.com, ComEd, Powering Chicago, NASCAR, and Wintrust, with new sponsors continually signing up. The National Road Safety Foundation will present public service announcement finalists, and Powering Chicago returns as a premier sponsor and exclusive EV installer. The show will also feature a networking event and awards program presented by Nissan, and new vehicle showcases from Toyota and Lexus. The exhibition is set to feature a record number of electric vehicles, including the redesigned Tesla Model 3 with a sleeker look and an 8-inch rear screen.