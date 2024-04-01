Chery Ignites Auto Price War: Offers Tax Breaks, Subsidies on Select Combustion Models

In a strategic move to intensify competition in the auto industry, Chery has unveiled a series of financial incentives for purchasers of its combustion engine models, including the Tiggo 9, the Tiggo 8 Pro champion edition, and the Arrizo 8 high-performance edition. This announcement follows China's decision in June to implement significant tax breaks for new energy vehicles, though combustion engines were notably exempt from these benefits. In response, Chery's initiative introduces purchase tax breaks, trade-in subsidies of up to 20,000 yuan ($2,766.71), and auto finance discounts reaching 5,000 yuan, marking a critical pivot in the ongoing price war within the automotive sector.

Strategic Incentives to Boost Sales

Chery's latest offer includes not just financial benefits but also a direct challenge to the prevailing market dynamics, where new energy vehicles (NEVs) enjoy substantial state-backed subsidies. By extending these benefits to its combustion engine models, Chery aims to level the playing field, enhancing the appeal of its vehicles amidst stiff competition. This strategy is further bolstered by cash discounts on other models like the off-road SUV Discovery 06, with reductions reaching up to 15,000 yuan. Such aggressive pricing tactics are indicative of Chery's commitment to securing a more significant share of the domestic auto market.

Rivalry Intensifies with BYD's Countermeasures

In reaction to Chery's announcement, rival automotive giant BYD has not stood idle. Since February, BYD has executed price cuts on several new versions of its existing models, aiming squarely at making its electric vehicles (EVs) more competitive against combustion-engine cars. This move signifies a broader trend in the auto industry, where companies are increasingly leveraging price adjustments as a strategic tool to attract customers, transitioning more aggressively towards electric and hybrid models in response to consumer demand and regulatory pressures.

Impact on the Auto Industry and Consumer Choices

The ripple effects of Chery's decision, coupled with BYD's pricing strategy, are expected to significantly influence consumer choices, potentially accelerating the adoption of new energy vehicles. As traditional and electric automakers vie for dominance, the ultimate winners may well be the consumers, who stand to benefit from a wider array of choices and more financially accessible options. However, these developments also raise questions about the sustainability of such competitive pricing tactics and their long-term impact on the industry's profitability and innovation.