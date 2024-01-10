en English
Automotive

CES 2024 Unveils Futuristic Flying Cars and Akira-Inspired Electric Motorcycle

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
In a dazzling display of innovation and foresight, the CES 2024 brought forward a range of visionary vehicle concepts, offering a sneak peek into the future of transportation. The event was marked by the unveiling of futuristic flying cars and an Akira-inspired electric motorcycle, promising a revolution in urban mobility and a shift towards sustainable, electric, and autonomous technologies.

Soaring High with Futuristic Flying Cars

Imaginations soared as attendees were introduced to the concept of futuristic flying cars. Leading the pack was Supernal LLC, which unveiled its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle concept, S-A2. Designed for safe, efficient, and affordable everyday passenger air travel, this aerial vehicle is set to leverage airspace to alleviate traffic congestion on the ground.

The S-A2, a pinnacle of innovative aerospace engineering, features a distributed electric propulsion architecture. This fusion of advanced technologies ensures not only efficient travel but also underscores the industry’s commitment to sustainability and passenger comfort. The presentation at CES 2024 further emphasized the vision of vertiports as crucial components for the commercialization of Advanced Air Mobility.

Another standout was an electric motorcycle that harks back to the iconic bike seen in the anime film ‘Akira.’ This motorcycle concept, echoing a blend of pop culture and modern engineering, integrates state-of-the-art electric powertrain technology with a sleek, aerodynamic design. The unveiling of this motorcycle reinforced the industry’s shift towards electric and autonomous technology and the merging of design with functionality.

Automotive
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

