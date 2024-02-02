Bristol Embraces WESTcargo E-Cargo Bikes in Sustainable Transport Push

In the bustling city of Bristol, a fresh wave of sustainable transport is gaining momentum. WESTcargo, a new breed of e-cargo bikes, has made their debut, offering residents an eco-friendly alternative for carrying bulky items. The initiative is a partnership with nextbike by TIER, an app-based bike rental service, and forms part of the city's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

WESTcargo: A New Era of Sustainable Transport

WESTcargo e-cargo bikes are built with a large cargo area, designed to accommodate items ranging from a week's worth of grocery shopping to furniture. The e-cargo bikes come with an added advantage - an electric pedal assist feature that lends a helping hand during uphill travels. At the outset, two e-cargo bikes have been stationed at the University of West of England, with an expansion plan in the pipeline to roll out 20 bikes across Bristol and Bath.

Attractive Pricing and Promotional Offers

The pricing model for WESTcargo is as user-friendly as the bikes themselves. It costs one pound to unlock the bike, and the subsequent journey is billed at five pence per minute. To mark the launch of these innovative e-cargo bikes, TIER is offering unlimited unlocks and 30-minute rentals for 30 days at a cost of just 12 pounds. However, users must ensure they return the bikes to their original pickup bay.

TIER's Evolving Portfolio in Bristol

TIER, which took over Bristol's e-scooter pilot from Voi Technology in October, continues to expand its footprint in the city. The company faced some initial hiccups with the e-scooters' kickstands and swiftly addressed the issue. In December, TIER introduced 500 e-bikes, a move that was well-received by the residents. The introduction of e-cargo bikes is the latest addition to TIER's growing portfolio, demonstrating its commitment to evolving sustainable transport options in Bristol.

Bristol's Mayor Marvin Rees has expressed his support for such initiatives, promoting the expansion of sustainable transport services including e-scooters and e-bikes. He believes these services can significantly improve safety, parking, and accessibility within the city, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life for its residents.