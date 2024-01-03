en English
Automotive

Bridging the Track and Street: The Dawn of Street-Legal Race Cars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Bridging the Track and Street: The Dawn of Street-Legal Race Cars

Car enthusiasts around the world are gearing up for an electrifying ride as the automotive industry unveils its latest innovation: a street-legal car with a race engine. This groundbreaking development is set to redefine the landscape of high-performance vehicles, offering a unique blend of professional racing thrill and everyday practicality.

Revving Up with Xiaomi’s New Electric Sedan

Leading the pack is Xiaomi’s high-performance electric sedan, the SU7. The Chinese tech giant has invested over 10 billion CNY in R&D, aiming to break into the top five global automakers. The SU7 is built to impress, boasting a standstill to 100 km/h sprint in 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h. Its HyperEngine V6 and V8 electric motors promise powerful torque and remarkable speed.

Xiaomi has developed its own battery pack, ensuring an impressive CLTC recharge range exceeding 1,200 km. The vehicle will also feature autonomous driving, advanced tech in the cabin, and position itself as a luxury electric car to rival incumbents like Tesla and Porsche.

UK’s Automotive Industry Charges Forward

2024 is set to be a thrilling year for the UK’s automotive industry with an exciting line-up of new vehicles. Notably, the Alfa Romeo Milano, Alpine A290, Aston Martin Valhalla, and Audi’s Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron are making their debut. The Alfa Romeo Milano, a small SUV, will be offered as an electric vehicle (EV) with four-wheel drive, while the Alpine A290 will be a go-faster version of the Renault 5 E-Tech. The Aston Martin Valhalla will feature a bespoke 4.0 litre twin turbo V8 engine, and Audi’s Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron will expand their range of all-electric models.

Revolutionizing the Future of Motoring

The future of motoring is set for a transformation as several high-performance vehicles, including the 2024 Ram Rampage, Cadillac Celestiq, Jeep Recon, Mercedes-AMG C63, Chevy Corvette, BMW M5, Cadillac Escalade IQ, Genesis GV90, and Polestar 6, are ready to hit the road. These technological marvels promise efficiency, luxury, electric capabilities, and high horsepower, laying the foundation for a future promising more choices, power, efficiency, and sustainability on the roads.

Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.


