BMW Recalls 2024 4-Series Convertible Models Over Fire Risk

BMW, the German auto giant, has issued a recall for a handful of its 2024 4-Series Convertible models in the wake of a potential fire risk. The issue, affecting a minuscule number of five vehicles assembled between October 10 and 11, 2023, stems from a manufacturing defect in the cylinder head cover.

A Manufacturing Anomaly Causes Concern

The flaw was first unearthed during a quality assurance test conducted on October 5, 2023, following the engine assembly. The test exposed a small oil leak. Further investigation led to the detection of a production process issue in the injection molding procedure. This glitch could prompt variations in the wall thickness of the cylinder head cover, inducing hairline cracks.

Risk of Fire Elevates

Such cracks could potentially catalyze unwanted vibrations and heat, enhancing the risk of engine oil leaking into the engine compartment. This, in turn, could escalate the chances of a fire. BMW dealers were alerted of the recall on December 20, 2023. The owners of the affected vehicles will receive notifications via first-class mail beginning February 9.

Free Replacement for Affected Cars

BMW has assured that all affected cars will have their cylinder head covers replaced at no cost. This recall is the latest in a series of recalls initiated by BMW. The company had to recall a significant number of X3, X4, and X5 models in December owing to faulty Takata airbag inflators. Earlier in November, over 9,000 7-Series and 5-Series models were recalled due to issues with the driver-assistance system.