Automotive

Billionaire Car Enthusiasts Turn Garages into Luxury ‘Gallery Spaces’

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Billionaire Car Enthusiasts Turn Garages into Luxury 'Gallery Spaces'

The allure of the automobile, a symbol of status, power, and innovation, has captivated the hearts of millionaires and billionaires across the globe. This fascination has evolved beyond mere ownership, transforming into an extravagant showcase of passion in the form of ‘gallery spaces.’ These luxurious dens, part man-cave, part garage, are the latest trend among the ultra-rich, acting as both a sanctuary and a stage for their prized automotive possessions.

The Grandeur of Sky Garages

In the heart of Miami, real estate magnate Gill Dezer, an avid car enthusiast, resides in a tower that boasts a central elevator, delivering cars to personal, glass-walled sky garages. A testament to his love for automobiles, Dezer’s collection features a McLaren Speedtail, Porsche 918, and a Bugatti Chiron, each displayed in a setting befitting their opulence and engineering excellence.

Bespoke Features and Luxurious Amenities

These personalized spaces are not just about showcasing the cars. They offer an array of lavish amenities ranging from advanced car racing simulators to bars, bowling alleys, and golf simulators. One standout feature is the custom LED displays, notably the Samsung ‘Wall’, enhancing the overall ambience of these spaces. Graham Harris, of London’s SHH Architecture and Interior Design, provides insights into the exquisite attention to detail that characterizes these spaces. The flooring, for instance, is made of a specially hand-poured resin, designed to protect tires while resisting oil and dirt, enhancing the functionality of these spaces while maintaining their aesthetic appeal.

Automakers Join the Fray

The trend has even caught the attention of automakers like Bentley, who have started to venture into these real estate projects. Their involvement ensures that the luxury car experience extends beyond the vehicle, permeating the owners’ living spaces. One such project includes continuous music from the car to the apartment, integrating the vehicle experience into the living environment seamlessly.

As the line between luxury living and automotive passion continues to blur, these gallery spaces represent a new frontier in personalized luxury. They are a testament to the evolving relationship between the super-rich and their beloved machines, a trend that is likely to accelerate as the cult of the automobile continues to enchant the world’s wealthiest.

Automotive
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

