Automotive

Bentley Flying Spur S: A Modern Touch to Classic Luxury

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
The Bentley Flying Spur S, a modern reinterpretation of the classic Bentley saloon, has been designed with a focus on dramatic styling, high performance, and luxury. Unlike its predecessors, the Arnage and Mulsanne, which were uniquely hand-built, the current Flying Spur has adopted a more standardized production process, aligning itself with the Volkswagen Group’s shared engineering platform, specifically co-developed with Porsche.

Distinct Design and Personality

Although the Flying Spur S shares its underpinning with the Porsche Panamera, it still maintains a distinct design and personality. The car’s traditional three-box silhouette with exaggerated form, darkened brightwork, and high-quality interior materials, all contribute to a more restrained and gentler entry into the world of Bentley luxury, setting it apart from its German counterparts.

A Shift in Automotive Trends

The Flying Spur S is powered by a V8 engine, designed to provide a more engaging and interactive driving experience. Bentley states that the Flying Spur V8 S may not match the power of the discontinued W12-powered Speed model, but it offers a nuanced driving experience that is more in tune with the driver’s needs.

Bentley Adapting to Modern Motoring Trends

This shift in approach reflects both a change in the automotive industry and Bentley’s adaptation to modern motoring trends. Bentley is moving away from traditional luxury focus and towards a dynamic performance, without sacrificing its distinctive Bentley characteristics. Despite its size, weight, and less refined ride quality at higher speeds, the Flying Spur S asserts itself as an exceptional luxury four-door saloon with a sensational road presence.

Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

