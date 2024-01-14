Benelli Tornado 400: A New Contender in the Motorcycle Arena

The world of motorcycling has a new contender. Benelli's newest addition to their fleet, the Tornado 400, was unveiled at the EICMA 2023. It has now entered the European market, ready to compete against heavyweights like the Aprilia RS457, KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and Yamaha R3. This model bears the signature design of the Tornado series, a captivating blend of curves and sharp lines, a vertically styled LED headlamp, full-fairing, and clip-on bars. The sporty raised, split-setup rear section adds to its allure.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the Tornado 400 is a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This powertrain generates a respectable 47.6bhp, making the bike compliant with A2 license restrictions. The bike employs a six-speed gearbox and is built around a tubular steel frame with a single-sided swingarm, all designed to optimize performance and handling.

Suspension and Braking

Benelli paid great attention to the suspension system, equipping the Tornado 400 with 37mm inverted forks and a monoshock. Braking is managed by Nissin calipers, promising superior control and safety.

Features and Specifications

Enhancing the riding experience, the Tornado 400 comes with full-LED lighting, a full-color TFT display with Bluetooth and USB charging capabilities, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). These features place the Tornado 400 in a class of its own, setting new standards for the segment.

Given the growing popularity of this motorcycle segment in India, there is speculation that Benelli may introduce the Tornado 400 in the Indian market within the year or by early 2025. If these predictions hold true, it could further shake up an already competitive segment and expand Benelli's footprint in the region.