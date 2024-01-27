Bell & Ross Unveils the Futuristic BR 03 Cyber Ceramic

Stepping into the future with a nod to its past, Bell & Ross has unveiled a new addition to its esteemed BR 03 collection, the BR 03 Cyber Ceramic. This latest timepiece is a harmonious blend of the practical, aviation-inspired design that the BR 03 series is known for and the forward-thinking aesthetic of the Cyber collection.

The Design Inspiration

At the core of this new piece is a distinctive square case, a signature element of the collection. However, the design has been thoughtfully updated with more pronounced angles and edges, resulting in a 3-dimensional, architectural look. This daring design draws its inspiration from stealth aircraft, renowned for their angular fuselages that aid in evading radar detection. The faceted case and movement of the watch are a tribute to Bell & Ross's aeronautical heritage, while also drawing parallels to digital art, particularly the phenomenon of pixelation that takes place when a digital image freezes.

Technical Specifications

The BR 03 Cyber Ceramic flaunts an openworked dial that offers a peek into the skeletonized 3D automatic movement, the BL-CAL.383, coated in an unobtrusive matte black. The case, measuring at 42mm x 43.7mm, is meticulously crafted from durable black ceramic, a material known for its toughness and difficulty to shape into complex forms. The timepiece is equipped with a fully integrated black rubber strap, designed to comfortably fit the wrist without the need for traditional lugs. Moreover, the watch features metallic indexes and logos positioned beneath the sapphire crystal, and claims a water resistance of up to 50 meters.

A Luxury Timepiece

With a price tag of $13,400, the BR 03 Cyber Ceramic is positioned as a luxury item. It is a testament to Bell & Ross's commitment to blend functionality with style, creating timepieces that not only tell time but also tell a story. This new addition to the BR 03 collection is indeed a futuristic take on the brand's iconic aviation-inspired design, catering to both loyal fans and new admirers of the brand's distinctive style.