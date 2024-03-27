Auto Today March 2024: Spotlight on Kia EV9, BMW iX, and Women's Empowerment Drive

The latest issue of Auto Today magazine is now available, featuring in-depth reviews of the anticipated Kia EV9 and BMW iX xDrive50, along with a special feature on the 'Drivers of Change' initiative. This edition not only explores the latest in automotive innovation but also shines a light on women's pivotal role in India's societal advancement.

Driving Innovation and Empowerment

This month's cover story dives into the performance and luxury of Kia's new flagship EV, the EV9 SUV, challenging the norms of electric mobility. A detailed review of the BMW iX xDrive50 reveals how it sets new standards for electric SUVs with enhanced performance and range. Additionally, the magazine takes readers on a journey with the Hyundai Creta N Line, showcasing its sporty appeal and dynamic performance.

Drivers of Change: A Journey of Empowerment

The 'Drivers of Change' initiative, in collaboration with Mahindra Auto, takes center stage in a feature that spans 10,000km across India. Celebrating the achievements of 12 extraordinary women across diverse fields, this initiative highlights their contributions to India's progression towards a more inclusive society. Their stories are brought to life through a series of visits to their workplaces, acknowledging their role as the driving force behind the nation's development.

Global and Domestic Automotive Highlights

From the Geneva International Motor Show 2024 to the latest joint venture between JSW and MG Motor India, the issue provides comprehensive coverage of both international and domestic automotive developments. First Ride reviews of the Jawa 350 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 offer enthusiasts a glimpse into the future of two-wheelers. The magazine also previews the BYD Seal, promising a detailed review in upcoming editions.

As this issue of Auto Today navigates through the realms of innovation, luxury, and societal change, it not only informs but inspires. The stories of empowerment and progression serve as a reminder of the automotive industry's role beyond just mobility, driving towards a future where technology and humanity intersect for the greater good.