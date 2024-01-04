en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe with Competition Package Defies Depreciation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe with Competition Package Defies Depreciation

The Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe, a testament to high-quality engineering and aesthetics, has always been a coveted gem in the automotive world. Today, a particularly unique variant of this model is commanding attention on the used car market. The 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe, fortified with the rare Competition Package, is up for bidding, and its value persists in defying depreciation.

From V10 Engine to Electric Future

Known for its naturally-aspirated V10 engine, the Audi R8 carved a niche for itself, offering raw power and unmatched performance. However, the future of this model is set to be purely electric as Audi has decided to discontinue the V10 engine. This decision has put models like the 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe in the spotlight, with car enthusiasts scrambling to own a piece of automotive history.

Competition Package: A League of Its Own

The Competition Package, limited to just ten units globally, is a testament to Audi Sport’s prowess. It adorns the R8 V10 Plus Coupe with numerous performance and aesthetic enhancements, such as a carbon fiber splitter, aerodynamic canards, a large rear wing, and standout 20-inch wheels inspired by the R8 GT4 race car. The car also boasts a three-way adjustable coilover suspension system, speculated to share engine tuning with the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

Interiors: Elegance Meets Performance

The interiors of the 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe are as impressive as its exteriors. Black leather seats with red stitching provide a striking contrast, while carbon fiber accents and an Alcantara steering wheel add to the vehicle’s refined luxury. Originally priced at $239,900, including an additional $34,175 for the Competition Package, the car maintains its high value, with current bids surpassing $210,000, despite being five years old and having clocked only 1,100 miles.

0
Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
13 seconds ago
Puspakom Unveils Mobile Inspection Unit Schedule for January 2024
Puspakom, Malaysia’s leading vehicle inspection company, has announced its mobile inspection unit’s schedule for January 2024. As a part of its ongoing commitment to service accessibility, this initiative is designed to cater to residents of Peninsular Malaysia, with additional off-site testing provisioned for Sabah and Sarawak. The mobile unit, equipped to perform a comprehensive range
Puspakom Unveils Mobile Inspection Unit Schedule for January 2024
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Best-Selling Vehicle
39 mins ago
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Best-Selling Vehicle
Bumper Secures $48 Million in Series B Funding to Boost European Expansion
46 mins ago
Bumper Secures $48 Million in Series B Funding to Boost European Expansion
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
7 mins ago
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
Unveiling the Street-Legal Race Car: Power Meets Practicality
12 mins ago
Unveiling the Street-Legal Race Car: Power Meets Practicality
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Top-Selling Vehicle
36 mins ago
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Top-Selling Vehicle
Latest Headlines
World News
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
39 seconds
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
Yale Triumphs Over Howard in Competitive Basketball Encounter
43 seconds
Yale Triumphs Over Howard in Competitive Basketball Encounter
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
57 seconds
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
1 min
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
1 min
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
1 min
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
2 mins
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
2 mins
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
3 mins
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app