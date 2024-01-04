Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe with Competition Package Defies Depreciation

The Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe, a testament to high-quality engineering and aesthetics, has always been a coveted gem in the automotive world. Today, a particularly unique variant of this model is commanding attention on the used car market. The 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe, fortified with the rare Competition Package, is up for bidding, and its value persists in defying depreciation.

From V10 Engine to Electric Future

Known for its naturally-aspirated V10 engine, the Audi R8 carved a niche for itself, offering raw power and unmatched performance. However, the future of this model is set to be purely electric as Audi has decided to discontinue the V10 engine. This decision has put models like the 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe in the spotlight, with car enthusiasts scrambling to own a piece of automotive history.

Competition Package: A League of Its Own

The Competition Package, limited to just ten units globally, is a testament to Audi Sport’s prowess. It adorns the R8 V10 Plus Coupe with numerous performance and aesthetic enhancements, such as a carbon fiber splitter, aerodynamic canards, a large rear wing, and standout 20-inch wheels inspired by the R8 GT4 race car. The car also boasts a three-way adjustable coilover suspension system, speculated to share engine tuning with the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

Interiors: Elegance Meets Performance

The interiors of the 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe are as impressive as its exteriors. Black leather seats with red stitching provide a striking contrast, while carbon fiber accents and an Alcantara steering wheel add to the vehicle’s refined luxury. Originally priced at $239,900, including an additional $34,175 for the Competition Package, the car maintains its high value, with current bids surpassing $210,000, despite being five years old and having clocked only 1,100 miles.