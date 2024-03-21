Audi Plans Local Assembly of EVs in India by 2028, Aims for Competitive Edge

Audi AG's Vice President of Sales, Andre Konsbruck, in a detailed discussion with HT Auto, unveiled plans for considering the local assembly of electric vehicles (EVs) in India by 2028. Highlighting the import duty disparities between locally assembled EVs (15-35%) and imported models (70-110%), Konsbruck emphasized that local assembly is inevitable for Audi to remain competitive in the Indian market.

Advertisment

Strategic Shift Towards Local Assembly

With the luxury car market in India expected to triple by 2033, reaching over 100,000 units, Audi sees an opportune moment to transition towards local assembly around this time. Balbir Singh, Audi India Head, supported this view, stressing that the move is a matter of 'when' not 'if'. The recent EV policy incentivizing new investments in local assembly is seen as a positive development by Audi, promising to broaden the luxury EV market and enhance brand competitiveness.

Electrification and ICE Strategies

Advertisment

Audi is not only focusing on the assembly of EVs but also considering the local assembly of its ICE powertrains, keeping an eye on market trends and policies. Konsbruck confirmed that Audi's last ICE powertrain would be produced in 2026, possibly having the longest lifespan among its predecessors. Furthermore, Audi is committed to introducing 20 new models by the end of 2025, including both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and ICE models, with the all-new Q6 e-tron expected to hit the Indian market between late 2024 and early 2025.

Future Outlook for Audi in India

Both Konsbruck and Singh are optimistic about Audi's future in India, emphasizing the brand's shift towards electrification. Despite rival brands extending their deadlines for phasing out ICE vehicles, Audi is steadfast in its goal to go all-electric by 2033. The upcoming range of ICE powertrains will be the last, with a focus on efficiency and lower CO2 emissions. Audi is preparing for a significant refresh of its model lineup in India, promising a full range of vehicles, including localized models by 2028.