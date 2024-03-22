Andre Konsbruck, Vice President of Sales at Audi AG, in a recent interaction with HT Auto, revealed plans for considering the local assembly of electric vehicles (EVs) in India by 2028. With India's luxury car market expected to triple by 2033, achieving a 100,000 unit milestone, Audi's strategy focuses on enhancing competitiveness amidst high import duties. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, emphasized the inevitability of local assembly for market penetration and the brand's commitment to an electric future, citing the forthcoming introduction of the Q6 e-tron and a lineup of 20 new models by 2025.
Audi AG to Consider Local Assembly of EVs in India by 2028, Aiming for Competitive Edge
Andre Konsbruck of Audi AG unveils plans for local EV assembly in India by 2028, aligning with the luxury market's growth and Audi's electric ambitions.
New Update