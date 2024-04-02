April Auto Avalanche: Toyota Taisor, Force Gurkha Among Key India Launches

April is shaping up to be an exhilarating month for Indian auto enthusiasts with a roster of anticipated car launches. Toyota, Skoda, Maruti, Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Force are set to unveil their latest models, ranging from compact SUVs to sporty hatchbacks and rugged off-roaders, promising a diverse selection for potential buyers.

Compact SUVs Take Center Stage

Toyota is poised to introduce the Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV, marking the beginning of the month's launches. This compact SUV, a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, is expected to carry over similar features and equipment, with adjustments in design to align with Toyota's signature aesthetic. The Taisor is anticipated to offer a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, positioning it as a strong contender in the compact SUV segment against rivals like Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Meanwhile, Maruti is not far behind, with plans to unveil the new Swift, featuring design updates, new features, and powertrain improvements.

Hatchbacks and Facelifts

Adding to the excitement, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Altroz Racer, a sportier version of its popular hatchback. Initially showcased at the Auto Expo last year, the Altroz Racer is expected to draw considerable interest from hatchback aficionados. On the SUV front, Mahindra is set to announce the XUV300 facelift, a much-anticipated update that has been in the testing phase for several months. These launches underscore the manufacturers' focus on refreshing their lineups with enhanced features and contemporary designs.

Rugged SUVs to Round Off the Month

As April draws to a close, Force is likely to launch the five-door Gurkha