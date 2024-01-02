en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

All-New Honda HR-V: A Blend of Design, Efficiency, and Practicality

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
All-New Honda HR-V: A Blend of Design, Efficiency, and Practicality

Unveiled for the European market, the all-new Honda HR-V showcases a remarkable blend of design and technology. Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine featuring e:HEV hybrid technology, the HR-V delivers 203 Hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. This engine, paired with a new e:HEV Hybrid powertrain, promises a blend of performance and efficiency.

Aesthetic and Functional Design

The exterior is characterized by sleek LED headlamps, a horizontally slated grille, and large twin-split-spoke alloy wheels. Drawing attention is its distinctive grille and a sporty rear with a coupe-like tailgate. A subtle red line below the doors and colored bars in the grille add a touch of sophistication. The HR-V’s side profile, an attractive blend of a coupe and a soft-roader, marks a departure from the previous model’s design.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside, the HR-V is a mix of practicality and modern styling. The layout is simple with manual controls, a chunky steering wheel, and a conventional gear stick. Ensuring comfort for long drives are the well-cushioned seats and a large infotainment screen. However, the lack of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is a noticeable omission. Despite a sloping roofline, the rear seats are spacious. An added bonus is the ‘magic seats’ feature that provides additional cargo space – a nod to the brand’s focus on practicality.

Performance and Pricing

The HR-V delivers an adequate driving experience, with the e:HEV system ensuring a smooth ride and extended periods in electric mode without recharging. The model’s entry price starts at around £30,000, with the tested variant priced at £36,295.

Overall, the HR-V impresses with its fresh design, efficient hybrid system, and comprehensive package, offering an attractive option for those seeking a stylish, practical, and eco-friendly vehicle.

0
Automotive
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up

By Salman Khan

Tesla Holds Sway in Norway's Car Market Amid Global Shift to Electric Vehicles

By Justice Nwafor

MG Hector Plus Diesel: Redefining Luxury and Comfort in Indian SUV Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Luminar Technologies Witnesses Share Price Drop Amid Troubling Financial Performance

By BNN Correspondents

MOT Test Failures: The Crucial Role of Properly Maintained Car Registr ...
@Automotive · 31 mins
MOT Test Failures: The Crucial Role of Properly Maintained Car Registr ...
heart comment 0
Gwanggu Lee Takes the Wheel as New Head of Kia India

By BNN Correspondents

Gwanggu Lee Takes the Wheel as New Head of Kia India
Quality Collision Group Acquires Cascade Collision Repair, Expands to 62 Locations Nationwide

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Quality Collision Group Acquires Cascade Collision Repair, Expands to 62 Locations Nationwide
Rimac Aims to Revolutionize Urban Transport with Autonomous Robotaxi

By Israel Ojoko

Rimac Aims to Revolutionize Urban Transport with Autonomous Robotaxi
Volkswagen Malaysia Introduces Golf GTI with Enhanced Features and Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Volkswagen Malaysia Introduces Golf GTI with Enhanced Features and Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
54 seconds
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
1 min
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
1 min
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
1 min
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
1 min
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
Public Urged to Consider Alternatives Amid Overcapacity at Mullingar Hospital's ED
1 min
Public Urged to Consider Alternatives Amid Overcapacity at Mullingar Hospital's ED
Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
1 min
Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
2 mins
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
42 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app