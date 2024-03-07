Al Ghandi Auto Unveils Exclusive Ramadan Offers on Luxury Cadillac Range in UAE

Al Ghandi Auto has announced an exciting range of offers for the Holy month of Ramadan, geared towards making luxury vehicles more accessible to the UAE community. With the commencement of Ramadan, the dealership is set to offer significant benefits, including flexible payment plans and special discounts across its luxurious range of sedans and SUVs, continuing the tradition until the end of Eid al Fitr. Mark Jenkins, CEO at Al Ghandi Auto, emphasized the importance of Ramadan as a time for communal reflection and connection, expressing the company's commitment to enhancing the festive spirit through these exclusive offers.

Exclusive Ramadan Benefits

During this blessed month, customers looking to purchase vehicles such as the sophisticated CT4, the classy CT5, or any SUV including the XT4, XT5, XT6, or the iconic Escalade, will enjoy complementary registration and tinting. Specifically, the Escalade is available with a flexible payment plan over three years at 0% interest, along with eligibility for the Cadillac Premium Care Plus program. This program includes a five-year warranty, maintenance, and roadside assistance, with an additional five-year unlimited mileage extended warranty on certain model trims during Ramadan.

Enhanced Customer Experience

Al Ghandi Auto's commitment to customer satisfaction is further demonstrated through the accessibility of these offers not only in showrooms but also online via Cadillac's innovative platform, Shop.Click.Drive. This initiative allows customers to enjoy the same Ramadan benefits from the comfort of their homes, showcasing Al Ghandi Auto's dedication to convenience and quality service. The offers reflect Al Ghandi Auto's understanding of the importance of flexibility and value for its customers during the festive period.

Terms and Availability

The Ramadan offers are valid from March 1, 2024, until April 30, 2024, covering the entire duration of the Holy month and extending through Eid al Fitr. While the extent of benefits varies depending on the selected model, Al Ghandi Auto encourages potential buyers to reach out for more detailed information on the specific terms and conditions. This period presents a prime opportunity for aspiring luxury vehicle owners in the UAE to experience the joy of driving with added value and exclusive benefits.

As the Ramadan season approaches, Al Ghandi Auto's initiative not only highlights the festive spirit but also reinforces the dealership's role in bringing luxury and convenience closer to the UAE community. The comprehensive range of benefits offered during this period promises to make this Ramadan memorable for luxury automotive enthusiasts, further solidifying Al Ghandi Auto's reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction.