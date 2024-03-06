Al-Futtaim Unveils Exclusive Ramadan Deals for Jeep, Dodge, RAM: Savings & More

With Ramadan upon us, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Jeep, Dodge, and RAM are rolling out a series of exclusive offers, promising unparalleled savings and benefits for customers across the UAE. From now until Eid, automotive enthusiasts have a golden opportunity to drive away with their dream vehicle accompanied by a host of enticing benefits.

Advertisment

Jeep: Adventure Reimagined

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Range, synonymous with adventure and freedom, is now within easier reach thanks to up to AED 10,000 in trade support, complimentary registration, three years of free service, a 5-year warranty, and roadside assistance. Starting at AED 2,999 per month on hire purchase, the Wrangler is primed to offer an unmatched off-road experience with its 2.0L Turbocharged engine and iconic design. Meanwhile, the Jeep Grand Cherokee elevates family journeys with savings of up to AED 30,000 on selected trims, free registration, and an extended five years of service, warranty, and roadside assistance, starting from AED 3,499 per month.

Dodge: Power Meets Elegance

Advertisment

The Dodge Charger GT Black Edition, available for only AED 2,699 per month, combines performance and style with its Blacktop Special Edition features and muscular aesthetics. Additionally, the Dodge Durango GT, starting from AED 3,099 per month, offers a blend of power and luxury, accommodating up to seven passengers, making it the ideal choice for performance enthusiasts with family needs. Both models come with attractive packages including free registration, warranty, and roadside assistance.

RAM: Unmatched Capability

For those in pursuit of the ultimate truck, the RAM 1500 Range, starting from AED 3,599 per month, presents a no-interest finance offer for three years, along with five years of free service & maintenance, warranty, and roadside assistance. The range showcases the most luxurious trucks in its class, featuring premium interiors and advanced technology. The apex of performance, the RAM 1500 TRX, is equipped with a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine, beadlock-capable wheels, and the advanced Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shock system, all designed to offer unparalleled off-road stability and control.

As the Ramadan season ushers in a time of reflection and joy, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises makes it easier for customers to own a piece of automotive excellence. With these limited-time offers, the dream of driving a Jeep, Dodge, or RAM vehicle is more attainable than ever. It's a testament to Al-Futtaim's commitment to providing value and quality to its customers, ensuring that the spirit of Ramadan is celebrated with great deals and even greater vehicles.