Akko MOD700B PC Santorini Keyboard: A Blend of Tech and Aesthetics

The Akko MOD700B PC Santorini keyboard, a high-end gaming tool, has incorporated a method discovered in 1879, the Hall Effect sensor technology, to enhance gaming performance and customization for users. This keyboard is a blend of modern technology and classic Greek aesthetics, offering unique features that aim to prevent joystick drift, a common issue due to the wear and tear of analog sticks.

A Glimpse into the MOD700B Model

The MOD007B model boasts a 75% layout with a total of 72 keys. It includes a multi-mode wireless upgrade, a 3600mAh battery that ensures extended use, and USB-C charging. The 'Santorini' aspect of the keyboard is a nod to the stunning scenery of Santorini, Greece, and is reflected in the all-white polycarbonate case with custom PBT keycaps and per-key RGB backlighting.

Typing Experience and Customizable Angles

The keyboard provides a solid typing experience, with customizable angles and a 50g operating force for the switches. This makes it a reliable tool for both gaming and typing tasks, ensuring comfort and accuracy for the user.

Akko's Cloud Driver Software

Akko's Cloud Driver software, while providing extensive customization options, might not quite match up to the user-friendly software offered by competitors. However, it's the gaming performance that sets this keyboard apart. The magnetic switches, a key feature of the MOD007B PC Santorini keyboard, allow for adjustable actuation points and the possibility of assigning multiple actions to a single keystroke.

Despite its niche appearance due to its compact size and themed aesthetic, the MOD007B PC Santorini keyboard offers deep customization that could appeal to gamers seeking a competitive edge. The Akko MOD700B PC Santorini keyboard's combination of cutting-edge technology and unique design aesthetics make it a standout in the gaming world.