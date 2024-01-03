en English
Automotive

Abundant Chip Supply Set to Boost Global Automotive Industry in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:53 am EST


Following a period of sweeping chip shortage from early 2020 to mid-2021, the global automotive industry is set to experience a smoother sail in 2024. The respite comes on the back of an abundant supply of semiconductor chips amassed by Tier-1 suppliers and chipmakers. During the height of the pandemic, semiconductor manufacturers prioritized consumer electronics, exacerbating the shortage and leading to production delays and long waits for new vehicles.

Improved Chip Availability

In the latter half of 2023, the situation began to improve. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India predicted better chip availability, a sentiment echoed by Synaptics CEO Michael Hurlston. According to Hurlston, supply constraints have eased significantly, with substantial inventory accumulation over the last two years.

Impending Challenges

Despite the optimism, an impending challenge looms. The industry is facing potential shortages in the segment for chips larger than 12nm, as no new production capacity is expected to be added. This could lead to potential shortages by mid-2025, particularly since the automotive industry heavily relies on these mature chip nodes for their cost-effectiveness and design complexities when integrating advanced nodes.

Advancement of Connected and Electrified Vehicles

The automotive sector, now recovering from the chip shortages that held back production, is primed for the advancement of connected and electrified vehicles. These technologies require significant processing power, and the ample supply of chips is set to fuel this evolution. Global semiconductor capacity is expected to increase 6.4% in 2024, topping the 30 million wafers per month mark for the first time. This growth will be driven by capacity increases in leading-edge logic and foundry, applications including generative AI and high-performance computing, and the recovery in end-demand for chips.

The global automotive industry, thus, stands at an exciting juncture. The abundance of semiconductor chips is not merely a solution to a pressing problem, but a gateway to the future of vehicles. The journey from here, however, is not without its challenges. It remains to be seen how industry players navigate the potential shortage of larger chips, and whether this hurdle can be surmounted to keep the wheels of progress turning.

Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

