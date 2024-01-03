en English
Automotive

5G Era Set To Revolutionize Autonomous Vehicle Landscape – ‘Synergy’ Report

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
The just-released research report titled ‘Synergy – Autonomous Car in 5G Era’ presents a detailed analysis of the connected car market. It delves into various aspects including technical specifications, standardization, and economic factors, and underscores the critical role of 5th generation mobile networking in shaping the future of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and the development of autonomous vehicles.

5G and the Autonomous Vehicle Landscape

The report emphasizes that 5G technology is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing road safety by reducing accidents, injuries, and deaths, and curbing economic losses due to traffic congestion. It suggests that the deployment of 5G technology will be a game-changer for the industry, with a widespread presence of driverless cars anticipated by 2040. This evolution is expected to significantly transform transportation as we know it today.

Importance of Standardization

Standardization is highlighted as a critical factor in the report, with several organizations actively working towards achieving it. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current status and future projections of autonomous vehicle development, emphasizing the interdependence of this evolution with the transition to 5G technologies.

Technological and Marketing Aspects

The ‘Synergy – Autonomous Car in 5G Era’ report provides an analysis of the technological and marketing aspects of autonomous vehicles, with a particular focus on lidar technology and the ‘connected car’ communications gear. It includes surveys of ongoing driverless car projects, related patents from 2018 to 2023, and initial marketing statistics. Lidar, a vital component of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in providing ‘vision’ for autonomous cars, is also examined in detail.

Preparing for the 5G Era

As the communications industry prepares for the 5G era, the report elaborates on how this evolution will particularly support the development of autonomous vehicles, identified as a significant use case for 5G. It also touches on the potential of 5G to enable the Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine communications, and the utilization of mobile networks by connected and autonomous cars.

Launch of DRIFTx

In a related development, Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx) has announced the launch of DRIFTx in Abu Dhabi. This international platform, anchored by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), aims to advance the future of smart and autonomous mobility across air, land, and sea. With the global smart and autonomous vehicle market projected to reach an estimated value of $448.6 billion by 2035, technologies like these are at the forefront of revolutionizing transportation and urban planning globally.

Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

