3D-Printed Blade Supercar: Divergent 3D’s Revolution in Automotive Manufacturing

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, automotive innovation took a giant leap forward when Divergent 3D pulled the covers off the Blade Supercar, a vehicle constructed predominantly via 3D printing. The Blade Supercar, a marvel in lightweight design and efficient use of resources, is set to challenge the status quo in traditional car production methodologies.

A New Era in Car Manufacturing

The Blade Supercar, tipping the scale at a mere 635 kilograms, combines aluminum and carbon fiber in its construction. Under the hood, a 700 horsepower engine roars to life, propelling the vehicle from 0 to 97 km/h in a breathtaking 2.2 seconds. Yet, it’s not just the speed that sets the Blade Supercar apart. The vehicle’s versatility in utilizing either gasoline or compressed natural gas as fuel provides an added edge in an industry constantly striving for cleaner, more sustainable solutions.

Node: The Lego of Car Production

Divergent 3D’s innovative manufacturing method, named NODE, involves 3D printing aluminum nodes that are connected by carbon fiber tubes, a process reminiscent of assembling Lego blocks. This approach is hailed as less resource-intensive, requiring fewer materials, less capital, and even permitting semi-skilled workers to assemble vehicles. The Blade Supercar, produced using this unique technique, is reportedly 90% lighter and more durable than counterparts manufactured through traditional methods.

Driving Towards a Greener Future

The significance of Divergent 3D’s breakthrough extends beyond its immediate impact on the automotive industry. Traditional car manufacturing is notoriously polluting, with a 2010 report by The Guardian estimating that the production of a medium-sized car could emit over 17 tonnes of greenhouse gases. Divergent 3D and its partners represent a vanguard movement toward greater sustainability in the automotive sector, with the intention of reducing the carbon footprint of car production while delivering competitive and innovative vehicles to the market.