en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

3D-Printed Blade Supercar: Divergent 3D’s Revolution in Automotive Manufacturing

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
3D-Printed Blade Supercar: Divergent 3D’s Revolution in Automotive Manufacturing

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, automotive innovation took a giant leap forward when Divergent 3D pulled the covers off the Blade Supercar, a vehicle constructed predominantly via 3D printing. The Blade Supercar, a marvel in lightweight design and efficient use of resources, is set to challenge the status quo in traditional car production methodologies.

A New Era in Car Manufacturing

The Blade Supercar, tipping the scale at a mere 635 kilograms, combines aluminum and carbon fiber in its construction. Under the hood, a 700 horsepower engine roars to life, propelling the vehicle from 0 to 97 km/h in a breathtaking 2.2 seconds. Yet, it’s not just the speed that sets the Blade Supercar apart. The vehicle’s versatility in utilizing either gasoline or compressed natural gas as fuel provides an added edge in an industry constantly striving for cleaner, more sustainable solutions.

Node: The Lego of Car Production

Divergent 3D’s innovative manufacturing method, named NODE, involves 3D printing aluminum nodes that are connected by carbon fiber tubes, a process reminiscent of assembling Lego blocks. This approach is hailed as less resource-intensive, requiring fewer materials, less capital, and even permitting semi-skilled workers to assemble vehicles. The Blade Supercar, produced using this unique technique, is reportedly 90% lighter and more durable than counterparts manufactured through traditional methods.

Driving Towards a Greener Future

The significance of Divergent 3D’s breakthrough extends beyond its immediate impact on the automotive industry. Traditional car manufacturing is notoriously polluting, with a 2010 report by The Guardian estimating that the production of a medium-sized car could emit over 17 tonnes of greenhouse gases. Divergent 3D and its partners represent a vanguard movement toward greater sustainability in the automotive sector, with the intention of reducing the carbon footprint of car production while delivering competitive and innovative vehicles to the market.

0
Automotive
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chicago Welcomes 2024 with Grand Vehicle Innovation Shows

By Olalekan Adigun

US Issues Major Recall of Mercedes-Benz Models Over Fuel Pump Defect

By Salman Khan

Judge Dismisses Zoning Challenge Against Rivian's Georgia Megafactory

By Geeta Pillai

Ford Unveils New Ranger for China: A Shift Towards German Gearbox Technology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Madera South High School's Power Mechanics Program Earns Prestigious A ...
@Automotive · 7 mins
Madera South High School's Power Mechanics Program Earns Prestigious A ...
heart comment 0
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Sees Price Hike: Implications and Market Standing

By BNN Correspondents

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Sees Price Hike: Implications and Market Standing
Hyundai Verna: A Personalized Powerhouse on Indian Roads

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hyundai Verna: A Personalized Powerhouse on Indian Roads
Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers

By Quadri Adejumo

Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers
CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations

By Geeta Pillai

CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations
Latest Headlines
World News
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
45 seconds
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts
1 min
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
1 min
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
1 min
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
1 min
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
1 min
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
1 min
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
1 min
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
2 mins
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
43 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app