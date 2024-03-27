2025 Kia K4 Unveiled: Redefining Compact Luxury with Hatch Variant, Advanced Features

Earlier this year, we learned that the affordable and compact Kia Rio likely wouldn't be making a return to the U.S. anytime soon, but we were reassured by the Korean automaker that it would have something for those shoppers this year with a successor to the compact Kia Forte sedan. Now, Kia has fully revealed the combined Rio and Forte replacement, the 2025 Kia K4, at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), featuring a modern Twist Logic exterior design approach, a wide stance, and fastback styling similar to luxury cars. It boasts the widest footprint in its class, a spacious interior with advanced technology, luxurious outfit options, and a range of driver assistance features. The GT Line models offer unique design elements and a sport-tuned suspension. Pricing details and trim options are also provided, with the hatchback variant set to follow the sedan to market.

Design and Dimensions

Kia's new exterior design approach, termed "Twist Logic," aims to create a unique body shape by twisting the connections of logically aligned squares in a seemingly illogical fashion. This has resulted in a sedan profile that includes a four-door with fastback styling, reminiscent of the Mercedes Benz CLS and Audi A7, or even the discontinued Kia Stinger. The new K4 now claims the title of the widest in the compact sedan class, measuring an overall length of 185.4 inches and width of 72.8 inches. Its design features, such as constellation lights and a sporty diffuser, elevate the car's luxury appeal, potentially making it the most affordable Kia in the U.S. upon its release.

Interior Innovation and Comfort

The 2025 Kia K4's interior doesn't solely focus on the driver but aims to balance between driver and passenger, offering graphical and functional division. Despite its sportier exterior, the interior maintains a comfortable and human touch, contrasted with a technical and machine-oriented driver zone. Occupants can enjoy a shared screen on the dashboard, with physical control buttons for main screen menus and air conditioning, alongside a rotary dial for input. Rear passengers are treated to best-in-class leg and headroom, while new interior outfits and a wide range of available features, including a Harman Kardon audio system, promise a luxurious experience.

The 2025 K4 is not just about looks; it's equipped with a standard 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower, with an available 1.6 liter turbocharged unit for those seeking more power. Safety features like Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Smart Cruise Control come standard, with additional assistance systems available in higher trims. GT Line models stand out with unique design touches and a sport-tuned suspension, enhancing the driving experience. The K4 will be available in various trims, including LX, LXS, EX, GT Line, and GT Line Turbo, with the hatchback variant expected to debut later.