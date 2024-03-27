2025 Hyundai Tucson Unveiled: Revamped Design, Enhanced Hybrids, and Cutting-Edge Tech

Hyundai's compact Tucson SUV is set to receive a series of significant updates for the 2025 model year, including a refreshed interior design, updated powertrains, and the latest in automotive technology. Unveiled at the New York International Auto Show, the 2025 Tucson showcases Hyundai's commitment to innovation, design, and sustainability. With a focus on providing an even more compelling driving experience, Hyundai introduces a redesigned dashboard, enhanced hybrid models, and new technology features aimed at improving convenience and safety.

Revolutionary Interior and Infotainment Upgrades

The 2025 Tucson's interior sees the most substantial revisions, featuring a new, blockier dashboard design that houses Hyundai's latest corporate display setup. This includes a pair of 12.3-inch screens within a single binnacle, offering a seamless and modern infotainment experience. Below the central touchscreen, a row of physical buttons and knobs ensures ease of use, while a new, handy shelf above the glovebox increases storage options. These changes aren't merely cosmetic; the new infotainment setup now supports over-the-air updates, keeping the Tucson at the cutting edge of technology.

Enhanced Powertrains and New XRT Trim

The 2025 Tucson continues to offer gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants, with improvements to the hybrid models for better performance and efficiency. The gas version carries over its 187-hp, 2.5-liter I-4 engine, while hybrid Tucsons feature a turbocharged 1.6-liter I-4 with electric assist. The plug-in hybrid model receives a bigger battery and a more powerful electric drive motor, resulting in 268 hp. Notably, the Tucson Hybrid now makes 231 hp, showcasing Hyundai's commitment to offering powerful yet efficient vehicles. The introduction of the XRT trim, with its 'outdoors-themed' styling package, further diversifies the Tucson lineup, appealing to adventure-seekers with its all-terrain tires and raised roof rails.

State-of-the-Art Technology Features

Hyundai equips the 2025 Tucson with an array of advanced technology features, including Digital Key 2, which allows compatible smartphones to serve as the car's key. This feature, along with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, underscores Hyundai's focus on integrating human-centric technology for enhanced convenience. Also noteworthy is the Tucson's capability for over-the-air updates, ensuring that the vehicle's software remains up-to-date without the need for dealership visits.