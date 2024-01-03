en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class: Luxury Meets Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class: Luxury Meets Performance

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class, an upscale 2+2 convertible sports car, is poised to make quite the splash in the luxury sports car market. Competing with heavyweights such as the BMW 8-Series, Porsche 911, and Chevrolet Corvette, this model is designed for those seeking a blend of sporty handling, sleek aesthetics, and powerful performance. Despite its high price tag, starting in the six-figure range, the AMG SL-Class is being touted as the perfect companion for leisurely drives.

AMG SL-Class: Striking a Balance Between Luxury and Performance

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the AMG SL-Class is indicative of Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to delivering high-quality and appealing vehicles. However, it’s worth noting that this car’s backseat is not particularly practical for regular use, hinting at its primary focus on delivering a top-notch driving experience.

Introducing the AMG SL 63 E Performance Plug-In Hybrid Variant

The 2024 model year for the AMG SL-Class sees the introduction of an AMG SL 63 E Performance plug-in hybrid variant. This model combines a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine with a 194-hp electric motor, delivering a combined total of 805 horsepower. Additionally, it offers a small electric driving range, allowing for a more eco-friendly driving experience.

Customization and Design: Unveiling New Options

Further enhancing its appeal, the 2024 SL-Class showcases an AMG crest above the grille, three new exterior colors, and two new interior color combinations. These additions provide buyers with more customization options, allowing them to tailor their luxury sports car to their personal taste and style.

While the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance and the Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance 4-Door, both with hybrid systems, are on course for 2024, it’s the flagship SL 63 S E Performance that’s garnering attention. This plug-in hybrid features a 4-liter biturbo V8 engine that produces 600 HP and a 200 HP electric motor, delivering a combined 804 HP and 1,047 lb.-ft of torque. In addition to its impressive power, it features a two-speed gearbox, rear-axle steering, and bespoke carbon-ceramic brakes. It also has a unique design with tailored, aerodynamically optimized alloys, a charging flap, and red E Performance badging. As AMG CEO Michael Schiebe summed it up, this car offers superior performance with the option of all-electic driving, making it one of the most exclusive roadsters on the market.

0
Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
3 mins ago
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
The 2024 Mazda CX-50 is not your typical crossover; it is a vehicle designed with the adventurous spirit in mind. As Mazda’s latest entry into the crossover market, it promises to deliver a seamless blend of off-road readiness and affordable luxury. The CX-50 is a soft-roading crossover tailored for outdoor enthusiasts, equipped with features that
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
19 mins ago
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
New Zealand's Motoring Industry: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs
19 mins ago
New Zealand's Motoring Industry: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs
Novitec Unveils Performance and Visual Enhancements for Lamborghini Urus
3 mins ago
Novitec Unveils Performance and Visual Enhancements for Lamborghini Urus
Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023
10 mins ago
Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023
Smart Eye & Green Hills Expand Collaboration to Enhance Automotive Safety
14 mins ago
Smart Eye & Green Hills Expand Collaboration to Enhance Automotive Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
13 seconds
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
19 seconds
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
43 seconds
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
50 seconds
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
1 min
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
2 mins
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
2 mins
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
3 mins
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
3 mins
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app