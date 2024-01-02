en English
Automotive

2024 Genesis G90: A Strong Contender in the Luxury Sedan Market

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
2024 Genesis G90: A Strong Contender in the Luxury Sedan Market

The Genesis G90, a full-size luxury sedan, is carving a distinct niche in the premium automotive market with its sophisticated styling, high-tech interior, and competitive warranty coverage. The 2024 model, starting at $89,200, is emerging as a strong alternative to established luxury models such as the Lexus LS, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

2024 Genesis G90 Updates & Performance

This model year introduces small updates like a standard Wi-Fi hotspot and a Dynamic Welcome Light, enhancing the car’s connectivity and aesthetic appeal. The G90 was fully redesigned in 2023, introducing a new turbo V6 engine and modernized technology, while discontinuing the V8 option. The vehicle comes equipped with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and luxurious driving experience.

The E Supercharger Model

Starting at $99,500, the E Supercharger model adds an electric supercharger to the powertrain, enhancing performance with minimal impact on fuel economy. The model’s interior boasts quality materials, craftsmanship, and features such as Nappa leather seating and a head-up display. The rear seats offer a first-class experience, particularly in the E Supercharger model with its additional luxury features.

Fuel Economy & Design

With competitive fuel economy within its class, the G90’s exterior design stands out among its more subtly styled rivals. The trunk space is sufficient, although it falls short of some competitors. Regardless, the Genesis G90 is recognized for delivering a commendable balance of luxury, technology, and performance, making it a noteworthy option in the full-size luxury sedan market.

Automotive
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

