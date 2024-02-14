Automated Retail in Canada: Balancing Convenience, Accessibility, and Inclusivity

In October 2020, Toronto welcomed RC Coffee, Canada's first robotic cafe, reviving the concept of an automat. This trend of retail automation in Canada has since grown, driven by safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and perceived labor shortages. While automated businesses like RC Coffee, Aisle 24, and PizzaForno emphasize convenience through innovative technologies, they also raise concerns about who benefits and who is left behind.

Automation and Accessibility: The Unseen Barriers

A significant concern is the impact of automation on accessibility. Automated stores operate on a cashless business model, excluding homeless individuals and the 15% of Canadians who are underbanked. Moreover, people with disabilities may face challenges as these stores generally lack onsite employees to provide immediate assistance.

The Vanishing Public Amenities

The automation of retail locations often removes public amenities, such as seating areas, drinking fountains, and public bathrooms. This shift discourages residents from spending time in public spaces, further isolating marginalized communities.

Redefining Convenience for All

As the landscape of retail continues to evolve, it is crucial to consider the needs of all consumers. By prioritizing inclusivity and accessibility alongside innovation, automated businesses can ensure that everyone benefits from the convenience they offer. This approach not only benefits marginalized communities but also strengthens the social fabric of our society.

The growth of automated stores in Canada, as exemplified by RC Coffee, presents both opportunities and challenges. While they promise convenience and innovation, it is essential to address the concerns of accessibility and inclusivity. By doing so, we can ensure that the benefits of automation are truly shared by all members of our community.

