en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Automated Cocktail Maker Powered by Arduino Makes Progress

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
Automated Cocktail Maker Powered by Arduino Makes Progress

In a significant development this week, progress has been made on an automated cocktail maker that is controlled by an Arduino. This advancement in the world of adult beverages brings technology and mixology together, offering a unique and customizable way to enjoy your favorite cocktails.

Enhancements in Prototype 7

The manufacturing process saw the addition of a top horizontal plane with holes in the seventh prototype. This enhancement was added for better stability and accommodation of the pumps, making the device more reliable and efficient. In addition to practical improvements, aesthetic enhancements were also made. A LED strip was incorporated around the base, adding a visually pleasing element to the device and enhancing the overall user experience.

Interactive Touch Screen Interface

The touch screen interface is fully functional, allowing users to select and customize their drinks with ease. This interactive element of the device brings a level of personalization and control to the user, making the process of creating a cocktail more engaging and enjoyable. The Arduino programming is nearing completion, with the main function interpreting touch screen signals and individual functions for each drink type.

Functionalities and Customization

These individual functions control the pumps’ operation time based on the number of shots selected. Each shot corresponds to a 5-second pump activation for various ingredients such as rum, tequila, cola, and different kinds of juices. As the drink is being prepared, the screen displays a message to inform the user of the status, ultimately signaling when the cocktail is ready. Users can then return to the main menu to create a new drink order, providing an experience that is both user-friendly and interactive.

0
Tech
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
46 seconds ago
Automation Anywhere Launches New Services to Maximize Business Value of Process Automation
Automation Anywhere, a leader in process automation solutions, has unveiled a new suite of benchmarking services to help businesses recognize and maximize the potential of AI-powered process automation. The company’s move comes in response to a noticeable gap in the market where organizations are struggling to prioritize their investments in automation technology. The launch aims
Automation Anywhere Launches New Services to Maximize Business Value of Process Automation
Experts Highlight Urgency for AI Adoption in U.S. Federal Agencies
5 mins ago
Experts Highlight Urgency for AI Adoption in U.S. Federal Agencies
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
5 mins ago
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Neuroscience Study Unmasks Role of Chandelier Cells in Reaction to Unexpected Events
1 min ago
Neuroscience Study Unmasks Role of Chandelier Cells in Reaction to Unexpected Events
Jordan's Crown Prince Champions Tech Advancement at Singapore Forum
4 mins ago
Jordan's Crown Prince Champions Tech Advancement at Singapore Forum
AWS Launches Advanced Amazon EC2 C6in Instances in Europe
4 mins ago
AWS Launches Advanced Amazon EC2 C6in Instances in Europe
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
36 seconds
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
39 seconds
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
43 seconds
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
43 seconds
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
59 seconds
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
1 min
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
1 min
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
1 min
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
2 mins
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app