Automated Cocktail Maker Powered by Arduino Makes Progress

In a significant development this week, progress has been made on an automated cocktail maker that is controlled by an Arduino. This advancement in the world of adult beverages brings technology and mixology together, offering a unique and customizable way to enjoy your favorite cocktails.

Enhancements in Prototype 7

The manufacturing process saw the addition of a top horizontal plane with holes in the seventh prototype. This enhancement was added for better stability and accommodation of the pumps, making the device more reliable and efficient. In addition to practical improvements, aesthetic enhancements were also made. A LED strip was incorporated around the base, adding a visually pleasing element to the device and enhancing the overall user experience.

Interactive Touch Screen Interface

The touch screen interface is fully functional, allowing users to select and customize their drinks with ease. This interactive element of the device brings a level of personalization and control to the user, making the process of creating a cocktail more engaging and enjoyable. The Arduino programming is nearing completion, with the main function interpreting touch screen signals and individual functions for each drink type.

Functionalities and Customization

These individual functions control the pumps’ operation time based on the number of shots selected. Each shot corresponds to a 5-second pump activation for various ingredients such as rum, tequila, cola, and different kinds of juices. As the drink is being prepared, the screen displays a message to inform the user of the status, ultimately signaling when the cocktail is ready. Users can then return to the main menu to create a new drink order, providing an experience that is both user-friendly and interactive.